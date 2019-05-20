“Anima Yell!” is a solid slice of life anime

If there’s one thing anime always impresses me with, it would be the ability to make the most mundane tasks entertaining. There’s something to be said for the slice of life genre, which focuses on a more optimistic approach to a normal life. With anime being a great source of escapism, what would a slice of life provide that fantasy couldn’t?

Cheerleading – not even particularly good cheerleading at that – possesses almost nothing that I would watch in any non-anime media.

“Anima Yell!” follows Kohane Hatoya as she transitions into high school. One day she comes across a cheerleading squad performing and immediately falls in love with the activity. Her first action in high school was to start a cheerleading squad, despite not having any immediate members. She is regarded as the leader of the cheerleading squad and the only one being chosen for stunts, despite being dreadfully afraid of heights.

Hizume Arima started it all. She was the leader of the cheerleading squad Kohane had seen, although she left that squad for unrelated reasons. She’s a natural when it comes to cheerleading but ironically suffers in social situations. Kohane and Uki became her first real friends in the cheerleading squad and as a result Hizume is terrified she’ll push Kohane away.

Uki Sawatari is Kohane’s best friend and first fellow member to join her. It’s obvious to everyone except Kohane that she has romantic feelings for her, and Uki’s modesty makes it hard for her to accept wearing cheerleading costumes.

Kotetsu Tatejima is a shy, self-conscious girl that eventually joins the cheerleading squad after watching them perform at a school basketball game. She’s sensitive about her weight and her masculine-sounding name, and plays the piano as the hobby.

Kana Ushiku is the last member to join, and was on Hizume’s old cheerleading squad with her. She left the squad because of her dedication to Hizume and is condescending towards the other members because she worries Hizume’s talent is being wasted by surrounding herself with beginners. She eventually warms up to the rest and is easily the second-best cheerleader in the group.

The show follows the same bread-and-butter routine that every slice of life anime does. The boring main character magically discovers a hobby they fall in love with, persuade their best friend to join and then the rest of the show is mostly recruiting new members and having a great time in activities that are mostly unrelated to cheerleading. Why did I love “Anima Yell!” so much, then?

Honestly, cheerleading might have been the only subject that could tie this show together appropriately. The five characters seem to differ so much that it would be hard to piece together a plot that involves them together. This is also one of the bigger appeals to idol anime, so there’s certainly an audience for this.

Still, cheerleading itself is absolutely not the reason you watch this show. It’s the studio Doga Kobo’s latest installment of quality shows involving CGDCT, or Cute Girls Doing Cute Things. It’s colorful and exciting, and the quirks of each individual girl always keep situations fresh and adorable. Doga Kobo will regularly go over the edge for facial expressions to accentuate the gags in the show. “Anima Yell!” uses cheerleading to sell itself as one of the better comedy anime over the last year, while maintaining a feel-good vibe to ensure viewers come out feeling better than they went in.