BC celebrates black history month

Bellevue College’s Campus Activities Board celebrates Black History Month with an assortment of events. Throughout February, movies, speakers, and other ways of celebrating black excellence will be hosted on Bellevue College from Feb. 5-27. All movies are played in the cafeteria.

On Feb. 5, the heroic story of Harriet Tubman was portrayed in the 51st NAACP Image Awards nominated film, “Harriet.” Tubman is played by Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and the movie is directed by award-winning writer Kasi Lemmons. The film is a great watch for those interested in Tubman’s historic achievements.

Directed by American filmmaker Justin Simien, the 2014 award-winning film ”Dear White People” played in the cafeteria on Feb. 14. According to the movie description, “Dear White People” is “a satire about being a black face in a white place [a predominantly white school].” The movie balances drama and comedy to be a solid film worth watching during Black History Month.

On Feb. 18, Dr. Runoko Rashidi, an African American historian who is the world’s leading authority in African presence in Asia, Australia, and Pacific Islands, gave an insightful presentation. Rashidi presented his travels around the world through amazing photography and elaborated on the mistaken foundation many have for the history of black people. “A lot of times I give presentations… I begin by asking people ‘what do you think of when you think of Africa?’” Rashidi said. “I get three answers that never fail… wild animals, poverty, and disease because this is the image of Africa that the media projects us with, and we don’t do enough to account for that.” He is also the author and editor of 18 books, the most recent of which is titled “Black Star: The African Presence in Early Europe.” If you couldn’t make it to the event, Rashidi has his own website that has some of the images shown in the presentation and announcements for future visits.

In the cafeteria, BET Award-winning “Black Panther” was available to watch on Feb. 19. “There are rarely movies, especially superhero movies, that have the majority of actors and actresses be African American,” said one viewer at the event. “Black Panther” was a hit at the box office, raking in $1.344 billion. If you love superhero movies and are wanting to watch a film for Black History Month, “Black Panther” is an excellent movie.

On Feb. 25, Bellevue College’s Black Student Union, black employees, and the African Student Association will have a meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is in C-130.

The movie “42,” which is a sports drama, will be played on Feb. 26. The movie is about the Brooklyn Dodgers icon Jackie Robinson and the moments of perseverance through the racism that he experienced. Harrison Ford stars as the Brooklyn Dodgers manager, Branch Rickey, with Chadwick Bosman as Robinson. “42” is an amazing film that narrates the life story of Robinson and the obstacles thrown in his path of success.

The last event from the Campus Activities Board is a Black History Month Celebration on Feb. 27, located in the BH-101 Mobile Museum and the C-Lobby Lounge. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a celebratory gathering for black history will take place. Beginning at 6 p.m. in C-115, American rapper and lecturer, Professor Griff, a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, will take center stage. Both events are a phenomenal way to cap off the commemoration of black achievements.