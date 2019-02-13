BC searches for new Associate Vice President of Student Affairs

There are three new candidates for the position of Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, according to an email sent by Kirsty Haining, Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of the Office of Instruction.

“I am pleased to report that the search committee has found three wonderful candidates for the position of Associate Vice President of Student Affairs,” said Haining.

“This position is new in the sense of having a new title and reporting structure,” said Alec Campbell, a member of the search committee. “However, the college is eliminating the position of Vice President of Student Affairs which was most recently held by Ata Karim.”

One candidate for this position is Dr. Mari Acob-Nash. According to her candidate profile, she has previous experience working at several colleges. “She enjoys giving presentations and workshops on social justice issues and intercultural competency, communication” the candidate profile states. Her recent works include presentations on “Asian-American Identity,” “Self-Identity and Power and Privilege,” “Putting Theory into Practice,” “Peace: International Peace Day” and “Inclusive Excellence.”

Another candidate for this position is Dr. Brenda Ivelisse. According to her candidate profile she has been based in Honolulu, O’ahu, Hawai’i since 2014. She has worked at multiple colleges in the past and has a total of over 17 years of higher education experience. “Born in Puerto Rico, her family migrated between the island and the East Coast of the United States throughout her youth,” her candidate profile stated, “allowing her to develop a diverse multicultural perspective.”

The final candidate is Jamica Nadina Love. According to her candidate profile, she has been in leadership roles for higher education for over 15 years. “Love collaborated with a local school of professional psychology to have a counseling intern of color provide on-campus mental health workshops and consultations for students, faculty, and staff.” “Moreover, Ms. Love ’s background in mental health counseling led her to create and implement the college’s suicidal identification protocol.” Love also worked as Dean of Student Engagement at Pine Manor College as Dean of Student Engagement at Pine Manor College. “Ms. Love prioritized holistic student engagement opportunities, resulting in the college’s highest rating for student engagement in four years. As Dean of Student Engagement, she worked to modify the campus safety response protocol and documentation, resulting in a 27% decrease in campus incidents involving local police.”

“As chair of the committee I can say that there was a strong pool of candidates for this position,” said Alec Campbell, “and the committee forwarded what it felt were the three strongest candidates.”