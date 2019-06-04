BC students gear up for graduation

In the spring, everything blooms, but in the summer, everything thrives. Many students are graduating this quarter. Some of them may transfer and pursue more knowledge. Others will graduate from Bellevue College and jump into a career. Whatever their path, what really matters is that these graduates are now able to take a moment to relax from the struggles that college brings.

There are a total of three different graduation ceremonies in June.

The first ceremony will be the Lavender Graduation. This ceremony is to celebrate the accomplishments in the LGBTQIA+ community. The organizers will be handing out lavender cords and there will be guest speakers there. It will be located on the second floor of the new Residence Hall at 1:30 p.m. on June 14. The last day to register for this ceremony is June 5. For more information, send an email to T.Vo@bellevuecollege.edu

Friday, June 21will be the commencement ceremony for graduating students. There are two graduation ceremonies depending on what achievement the student is receiving. The last day to register for graduation is June 7.

The Blue Ceremony is for students graduating with their Associate’s Degrees. It will start at 4 p.m. in the Bellevue College gym.

The last ceremony is the Silver Ceremony. This one is for everyone graduating with a bachelor’s degree, professional/technical degrees, non-transfer degrees, general education or high school completion. The silver graduation will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The college recommends students arrive an hour before their commencement ceremony begins.

The keynote speaker for both ceremonies at commencement is Margaret Meister, the president and CEO of Symetra Financial Corporation. Symetra is the largest financial services company in the northwest. She joined Symetra as an actuarial student in 1988. Meister was appointed in 2017 and became Symetra’s first female president and CEO.

Tickets are free to these ceremonies, with a limit of six tickets per graduate. Caps and gowns can be picked up at the bookstore. Diplomas will be sent out after any final classes are completed. If any graduates want to get photos at their graduation, there will be a professional photographer on site.

These graduation ceremonies are a few steps in a long journey. Graduation allows people to reflect and acknowledge the hard work they have put into their education. At the same time, it allows them to put the past behind them and ponder what is to come next.