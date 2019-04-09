Bellevue College receives positive accreditation report

Officials with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) gave an overall positive evaluation of Bellevue College during their accreditation visit in March, according to Bellevue College President Dr. Jerry Weber.

The evaluation outlines Bellevue College’s many accomplishments and provides some recommendations for improvements, according to an email by Weber.

Bellevue College is accredited as a baccalaureate degree-granting institution by the NWCCU, which is a regional accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, according to Bellevue College’s website.

In his verbal summary, the NWCCU team leader “cited several strengths and some recommendations for improvements,” Weber wrote. “The identified areas for improvement were not major or beyond our existing capabilities. For instance, the team recommended that we engage in more in-depth planning, and we will start down that path with our strategic review process set to begin this spring. In about two weeks, we will receive a written draft report, and we’ll be able then to share more details on the finding of our accreditation visitors.”

The 294-page evaluation, released Mar. 15, included plans for the school’s future improvements, details on how these plans were made, and how future plans will be implemented. Annual student surveys provide guidance on school improvements, such as the upgrades to the bookstore, and program enhancements, such as campus services, food service, payroll and public safety.

The report listed Bellevue College as the third largest institution of higher learning in Washington state, with approximately 30,000 students. The evaluation also states that Bellevue College serves students from Bellevue, Renton, Seattle, Redmond, Issaquah and Sammamish.

“BC offers seven transfer associate degree programs, more than 100 professional-technical degrees and certificates and two non-transfer associate degree programs,” the report stated. After listing some of the programs Bellevue College has to offer, the evaluation detailed statistics and data regarding Bellevue College students and faculty.