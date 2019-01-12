Clubs and programs welcome winter quarter students

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, BC Student Programs conducted its Winter Welcome Fair in the Student Union. The Welcome Fair is designed to welcome new students as well as returning students to the BC community, and is a good resource for everyone to learn about different clubs and programs offered at BC.

Around 10 a.m. the Student Union started getting busy once different clubs, programs, and off-campus organizations set up their tables in the C building lounge and dining areas. The representatives of clubs, programs and social organizations were eager to tell students about themselves and what they offer to various individuals.

Students could talk with department representatives for information on the various academic programs at BC other than transfer programs. Gabriel Brown, program manager from Health Sciences & Wellness Institute at BC comments, “We have about 15 different programs within our division. We have an upcoming opening house event; we are offering a day and a night session for people around the community who want to come and see some demos.”

Student run clubs are also a highlight of the Welcome Fair. Unica Le, the president of the Button Club at BC said, “Button Club is not only about making buttons, but also giving students a chance to gain some hands-on experience. It is all about creativity and innovation.” Le continued, “As a president, I empower other students, which is not an experience that I usually gain, and Button Club makes people happy and improves their mood.”

APISA (Asian Pacific Islander Student Association) Coordinator Peilun Li said, “Our club welcomes students of any nationality. We hold events, festivals, presentations, field trips and many more such as Movie Night, tea tasting and cherry blossom festival.”

Naomi Yota, International Student Association Coordinator commented, “It is good for students to come and see different clubs. ISA (International Student Association) is not just for international students, but also for everyone who wants to expand their network, learn different cultures, make friends and have fun.”

Neoline Djoko, Global Leader from the Office of International Education said, “We work with ISA to offer students many opportunities to be involved at BC. We have activities and events for people to have fun.”

Students who participated were happy to see all the different things they can do here at BC. Andy Malik, a current BC student commented, “I like how engaging people were at all different tables to showcase and promote their clubs to me. The most important thing is that I learned about a lot of clubs that I was not aware of. I feel like any social aspect makes college more welcoming and enjoyable. It is very important in college to not just focus on school work. Enjoying college more can make people work and study better.”

From another student’s perspective, Elizabeth Merritt said, “I think the location of all of these is perfect because it’s in the middle of the campus and everyone who walks by could notice it.”

There are many clubs and programs that were not covered above. Students are welcome to visit C212 or go to the Student Programs website to check out the many opportunities Student Programs provides.