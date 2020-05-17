College Cooking: get creative with crepes

Crepes are one of the best things to know how to make. They are incredibly versatile when it comes to toppings and they do not require extra equipment like waffles. They are very easy to whip up and since the crepes do not have a lot of flavor on their own, they can be filled with just about anything you’d like. Personally, I prefer them to be sweet but they’re also really good savory, especially if the filling includes cheese.

They are nearly foolproof, as long as the pan doesn’t overheat and the batter isn’t too thick. It should be thin enough that it pours very easily but not thicker than, say, milk. It also needs to sit for a while to ensure a smooth consistency. You’ll need to work quickly, because the batter is so thin that it cooks in a matter of seconds. The minute you pour the batter on the pan, swirl the pan so that the batter reaches all edges then return the pan to the heat. The technique for turning the pan smoothly and evenly takes a couple of tries to get right, but once you have it down, you will feel like a pro. As soon as the crepe no longer looks shiny on the top, it is time to flip and let cook for another few seconds, just until a little browning happens.

One batch makes should 4-6 crepes depending on the size of the pan. Not including wait time, it took me about 25-30 minutes to mix ingredients and cook. Also, I have listed a few different kinds of fillings you could put with the crepes, but feel free to put whatever else you would like.

For sweet crepes, you have plenty of options. Syrup is fine, but you can do so much more. A little lemon juice and powdered sugar is classic, but whipped cream and chocolate sauce will make breakfast seem like dessert. Banana and Nutella never disappoint, while any kind of fruit filling will prove how crepes are just that much better than pancakes.

For savory crepes, the only limit is your imagination. You can turn them into a meal suitable for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Prosciutto, arugula, and a sunny side up egg are the perfect toppings to start your day off healthy. Any kind of deli meat and cheese will taste good wrapped up in a crepe, but by far ham and swiss are the favorite. To get away with having crepes for dinner, fill them with spinach and steak and you’ll have no regrets. Basically, everything tastes good in a crepe!

Ingredients

1 cup flour

2 eggs

¾ cup milk

½ cup water

3 Tbs melted butter + extra butter for greasing the pan

Tools

Whisk

Large bowl

Medium to large frying pan

Small saucepan

Spatula

Ladle

Instructions

1. Melt the butter in a small saucepan

2. In a large mixing bowl whisk the eggs, water, milk and melted butter together

3. Slowly add the flour and whisk until the batter is completely smooth, OR you can mix everything in a blender to ensure a smooth consistency. You will just need to let the batter sit longer to ensure the air bubbles have enough time to rise then deflate.

4. Let the batter rest for at least 30 minutes to an hour. This lets the air bubbles come to the top and deflate, ensuring a smooth pour and spreading of the batter.

5. Once the batter has had time to rest, heat up the pan on medium high and lightly cover with butter.

6. Once the pan is heated, pour just enough batter to thinly cover the pan.

7. Cook for about 30 seconds to a minute, until the batter no longer looks shiny and appears to be cooked through.

8. Flip the crepe and cook for an additional 15-30 seconds.

9. Remove from pan and repeat steps 6-9, until all the batter is used. Apply more butter to the pan as needed to keep a non-stick surface.

Fill with whatever flavors you like and enjoy!

Crepes are delicious served with chocolate sauce

Lemon and powdered sugar are the perfect sweet-tart topping

Roll them up with your favorite flavor of jam, and voila!

Photos provided by Eliot Gentiluomo / the Watchdog.