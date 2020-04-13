College Cooking: Roast Chicken & Vegetables

Both of these recipes are super easy. I like to make them when I don’t want to spend a whole lot of time cooking but want a lot of food prepared. It took me about two hours to make the whole meal. This amount of food should make about 4-5 portions of chicken and at least 10 portions of vegetables depending on portion size.

The roasted vegetables do take a little longer to prep but is definitely worth the extra work. You can scale the recipes to make as much or as little as needed, about a third of the recipe should fill one pan. I make a lot at one time to ensure there are leftovers.

For the chicken recipe, I used two different parts of the chicken because each person in my household likes a different part. If your family all likes the same part, it will be even easier. When marinating don’t forget to pierce the flesh before putting the meat into the marinade to help the flavor go past just the surface.

Baked chicken

Ingredients

Chicken drumsticks, skin on and bone in (approx. 1.5 lbs.)

Chicken split-breast, skin on and bone in (approx. 1.5 lbs.)

1 tablespoons olive oil

Juice from half a large lemon

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon dill weed

Heres what you’ll Need to season the chicken.



Tools

1 medium mixing bowl

1 Thermometer

1 baking sheet

1 paring knife

Steps:

Preheat oven to 425oF

2. Rinse chicken, pat dry and pierce with the paring knife. Each cut should be about half an inch to an inch deep.

3. Wash then juice the lemon into a large bowl

5. Add oil and spices to the bowl

Heres what it should look like.



5. Mix and add chicken

Spread the oil and spice coating evenly across the chicken.

6. Let marinate for 15 minutes

7. Put into oven and bake for 30-40 minutes

8. Chicken will be done when internal temp is at least 165oF and juices run clear

Let rest out of oven for 5-10 minutes then enjoy

Roasted to perfection

Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients

3 large beets (approx. 3 lbs.)

3 large garnet yams (approx. 3.5 lbs.)

4 large carrots (approx. 1.5 lbs.)

1 large yellow onion (approx. .9 lbs.)

3/8 cup oil

3 teaspoons salt

1 ½ teaspoon pepper

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoon dried thyme

¾ teaspoon dried basil

All your veggies

All your spices

Tools

2-3 large mixing bowls

1 small mixing bowl

2-3 baking sheets

1 vegetable peeler

1 medium chef knife

Steps

Wash all vegetables then peel

2. Cut vegetables

3. Peel, quarter then slice the onion

Don’t dice, bigger pieces will roast better.

5. Cut carrots into coins

like this

6. Quarter yams then slice

should look like this

7. Quarter beets then slice

about this size

8. Mix olive oil and spices together

Use a fork or a whisk to combine oil and spices

9. Pour oil and spice mixture onto vegetables then mix to coat all vegetables

10. Pour on to baking sheets and spread into a single layer

Spread evenly across the pan

11. Put into oven and bake for 15 minutes then rotate pans and cook for another 15 minutes

12. Vegetables will be done when a fork can easily pass through the vegetables

Roasted to perfection

Take out of oven and enjoy!