College Cooking: Roast Chicken & Vegetables

Both of these recipes are super easy. I like to make them when I don’t want to spend a whole lot of time cooking but want a lot of food prepared. It took me about two hours to make the whole meal. This amount of food should make about 4-5 portions of chicken and at least 10 portions of vegetables depending on portion size.
The roasted vegetables do take a little longer to prep but is definitely worth the extra work. You can scale the recipes to make as much or as little as needed, about a third of the recipe should fill one pan. I make a lot at one time to ensure there are leftovers.
For the chicken recipe, I used two different parts of the chicken because each person in my household likes a different part. If your family all likes the same part, it will be even easier. When marinating don’t forget to pierce the flesh before putting the meat into the marinade to help the flavor go past just the surface.
Baked chicken
Ingredients
- Chicken drumsticks, skin on and bone in (approx. 1.5 lbs.)
- Chicken split-breast, skin on and bone in (approx. 1.5 lbs.)
- 1 tablespoons olive oil
- Juice from half a large lemon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon dill weed
Tools
- 1 medium mixing bowl
- 1 Thermometer
- 1 baking sheet
- 1 paring knife
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 425oF
2. Rinse chicken, pat dry and pierce with the paring knife. Each cut should be about half an inch to an inch deep.
3. Wash then juice the lemon into a large bowl
5. Add oil and spices to the bowl
5. Mix and add chicken
6. Let marinate for 15 minutes
7. Put into oven and bake for 30-40 minutes
8. Chicken will be done when internal temp is at least 165oF and juices run clear
Let rest out of oven for 5-10 minutes then enjoy
Roasted Vegetables
Ingredients
- 3 large beets (approx. 3 lbs.)
- 3 large garnet yams (approx. 3.5 lbs.)
- 4 large carrots (approx. 1.5 lbs.)
- 1 large yellow onion (approx. .9 lbs.)
- 3/8 cup oil
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 1 ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¾ teaspoon onion powder
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¾ teaspoon dried basil
Tools
- 2-3 large mixing bowls
- 1 small mixing bowl
- 2-3 baking sheets
- 1 vegetable peeler
- 1 medium chef knife
Steps
- Wash all vegetables then peel
2. Cut vegetables
3. Peel, quarter then slice the onion
5. Cut carrots into coins
6. Quarter yams then slice
7. Quarter beets then slice
8. Mix olive oil and spices together
9. Pour oil and spice mixture onto vegetables then mix to coat all vegetables
10. Pour on to baking sheets and spread into a single layer
11. Put into oven and bake for 15 minutes then rotate pans and cook for another 15 minutes
12. Vegetables will be done when a fork can easily pass through the vegetables
Take out of oven and enjoy!