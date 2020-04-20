College Cooking: Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce

Spaghetti squash and sauce is the perfect meal to make when looking for something healthy and satisfying to eat. It makes about 3-4 servings. Spaghetti squash is the perfect replacement for noodles and is just as easy to make. So, if you are hoping to cut down on carbs, have a gluten allergy, or are just looking to add more vegetables into your diet, this is a great recipe to try.

The sauce is also very easy to make and a great place to start off if you are new to cooking. It is simple and be customized to fit your own particular taste. When cooking the onion and garlic, make sure to not burn the garlic. Trust me, it’s very easy to do if you’re not paying attention. Add the whole can of tomato paste if you like things to have a stronger tomato taste. Water might need to be added if the sauce is too thick. I used a large sauté pan to make my sauce, but if you don’t have one large enough any pot or pan with a large base and high walls will do.

Spaghetti squash

Ingredients

2 medium spaghetti squash (approx. 3 lbs.)

Salt

Pepper

Tools

Baking pan

Tongs

Fork

Steps:

Pre-heat oven to 400oF Slice squash crosswise to end up with 2 stout halves

Scoop out all of the seeds Lightly cover the inside of the squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper

Place on a baking sheet cut side down Bake for 40-60 minutes, until a fork can go through without resistance Gently scrape along the skin to create the “noodles”

Meat sauce

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

3, 14.5 oz cans of diced tomatoes (juice and all)

½ of a 6 oz can of tomato paste

½ medium onion (approx. 5 oz)

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

½ tsp dried thyme

3 cloves garlic (approx. 1 oz)

3 Tbsp oil

Parmesan cheese (optional)





Tools

Large skillet

Spatula

Ladles

Steps:

Dice onion, mince garlic, mix dry spices

Heat oil over medium heat Add onions and sauté until translucent Add garlic and cook for about a minute

Add ground meat and spices Break up the meat with a wooden spoon until all is in small chunks and cooked until done

Add canned tomatoes and tomato paste

Simmer together, make sure to be stirring to make sure it doesn’t burn at the bottom.