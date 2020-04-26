ESPN miniseries “The Last Dance” brings nostalgia

Episode one mainly focuses on the kid out of the University of North Carolina, Michael Jordan, and his rise to fame; some of Jordan’s most important UNC games, like his buzzer-beater in the 1982 National Championship Game, are featured in the episode. These games were fun to watch as it really shows where Jordan earned his stripes. The episode also highlights the root of all tensions amongst the Chicago Bulls: general manager Jerry Krause. Due to personal problems, Krause did not like the fame garnered by the unbeatable Bulls; rather, he was jealous. Thus, problems with the team’s general management arose. One would find it strange that a general manager would be jealous of their team’s popularity. Wouldn’t that be a good thing?

Episode two follows Scottie Pippen’s life like Jordan’s in episode one, with a heavy emphasis on Pippen’s low salary. At the end of Pippen’s rookie contract, he signed a seven-year contract with the Bulls for $18 million. Pippen was one of the best players on the Bulls but due to the NBA’s increasing salary cap, caused by Jordan’s explosion in global popularity, the small forward was poorly paid. As Pippen should be, his underwhelming salary frustrated him in addition to Krause attempting to trade him for Tracy McGrady after winning a fifth title in 1997. As a form of protest, he went through with surgery for a ruptured tendon early in the 1997-98 season, which would leave him out for about half the season; taking his frustration out, Pippen also berated Krause on the team bus before demanding a trade. Further, he felt that he was not being appreciated enough and at the end of the episode, Pippen hints to leaving for better opportunities. Looking back, it seems ridiculous that Pippen was not given a better contract deal—he was a key asset to the Bulls!

Another complication mentioned in the episode was before the 1997-98 season; this is when Krause announced that Bulls Head coach Phil Jackson would be coaching his last season. In Krause’s own words: “I don’t care if it’s 82-and-0 this year, you’re f***ing gone.” Krause wanted the Bulls to separate as he did not have a healthy working relationship with Jackson, Jordan, and Pippen. This decision is essentially what stopped the Bulls from achieving a seventh title and broke the team up after the 1997-98 season. It is mind blowing that Krause would want the team to move on without Phil Jackson after winning back to back championships. Krause wanted Jackson out so the Bulls could rebuild with new head coach Tim Floyd; this did not work out as the seasons after the Bulls sixth championship win were anything but good: with Pippen, Jordan and important members gone, they went on a losing record of 49–190 while Floyd was head coach (1998-2001), making them mere shadows of themselves.

For someone who did not grow up during the Michael Jordan-era of basketball, it can be easy to overlook how great the Chicago Bulls were—especially how Jordan left an impact on professional basketball. After the first two episodes of ESPN’s mini-series “The Last Dance,” I was left wanting to see more of the Bulls’ greatness. These first episodes pulled me back into the ’90s NBA and kept me glued to the screen. The format of both episodes centers around a storytelling-like narrative of the Bulls chronicles and the complications centering around general management—particularly Krause. I appreciated the timeline of events brought up throughout the episodes, it was easy to follow. “The Last Dance” does a great job presenting the upcoming of Jordan and the Bull’s inevitable split after the 1997-98 season. This makes the show entertaining for anyone who may not know much about the Bulls’ legacy. Furthermore, “The Last Dance” is an intriguing documentary with a great start. Episodes three and four air on April 26.