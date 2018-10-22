Fright Night dares students to attend

On Oct. 26, International Students Association, or ISA presents its annual Halloween Dance. Everyone is welcome to participate. Tickets are on sale for $5 each at PALS Center in C Building, or $7 at the door.

The Halloween Dance is an annual social event held by the International Student Association that has the sole purpose of providing both international and local students of Bellevue College with the opportunity of building relationships and connections. This event is also held to celebrate the Western culture of Halloween to help international students become aware and integrate into American social culture and traditions. All students are encouraged to engage in this activity to have fun and meet new friends.

ISA has a surprise activity on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in the cafeteria from 1-3 p.m. before the Halloween Dance starts. They are looking for people who want to participate in the Pumpkin Carving Competition to celebrate a tradition that has existed in the U.S. for centuries. The goal of the activity is to come up with a creative design. ISA coordinator, Naomi Yota said, “People who want to participate need a partner, and the winner will be announced during the Halloween Dance and will win a surprise prize.” People who are interested in the Pumpkin Carving Competition can email their full name, student ID number, BC email and phone number to Yota at isa@bellevuecollege.edu.

Yota is also looking for people to volunteer at Fright Night. There are several volunteer opportunities people can choose from, such as decorating, haunted house set-up, actors, photobooth operators, food, traffic and security, clean-up, and ticketing. People who volunteer for four hours or more can get free admission to the event. Please contact isa@bellevuecollege.edu if interested.

Eva Juarz, advisor of ISA, comments, “It will be a great opportunity for all students to get to meet each other, socialize, and have a great time. Students will also be able to experience this event in our new student housing.”

Besides the Pumpkin Carving Competition, there are two other ways to win big prizes. The person who dresses up with the scariest or funniest costume can win the Best Costume Competition. My Best Friend/Boyfriend/Girlfriend Does My Halloween Makeup Challenge lets best friends and couples do each other’s Halloween makeup. People can win prizes for participating in these three competitions.

Neoline Djoko, who participated in last year’s Halloween Dance says, “It might be scary, it might be a fright, but it is sure to be fun on Halloween Night.” She looks forward to this year’s event.

A haunted house, music and dance, a costume competition, food and beverages, and much more. So what are you waiting for? Get tickets now at PALS Center for $5 each. Fright Night dares you to come! For more information or questions, please contact Naomi Yota at isa@bellevuecollege.edu.