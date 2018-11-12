Importance of science for kids

Bellevue College hosted Super Science Day on Saturday Nov. 3, 2018. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the S building, BC students, staff and families came to this event focused on science, technology, engineering, and math to get kids involved.

Each science activity followed a theme and was placed into eight classrooms: Anatomy and Physiology, Forensics, Biology: Bugs, Bats and Microscopes, Pre-K Room, Tinker Lab, Chemistry Club, Physics Club and Marshmallow Catapults were the themes this year.

There was a special presentation in BC’s planetarium and a tour through BC’s apiary throughout the science day.

Angel Tsouras, who is a current BC student and pursuing to become a Speech Language Pathologist, was a volunteer in the interactive digestive system. When asked why he thinks kids should be involved in Science Day, Tsouras said, “Because it builds a foundation in a career through STEM while also utilizing their imaginations.”

Early STEM education builds a foundation of future success even if a STEM career is not pursued. The concepts learned young heavily rely on problem solving through critical thinking along with imagination. This will heavily supply future generations in finding the best approach in providing a sustainable future through infrastructure, politics, urban living, education, healthcare, business and everyday living.

Committee of Economic Development, or CED, released how exposing children to STEM at a young age, typically in elementary school, can impact the economic development in the U.S. and globally. Sidharth Oberoi, who wrote the article said, “In the United States we are in the midst of a STEM revolution. STEM is at the forefront of educators and policymakers around the country. This is now also becoming increasingly important among parents as they begin to see the paradigm shift in the economy that continues to favor individuals seeking STEM jobs versus their counterparts.”

Simple ways to get involved in STEM is to begin with the basics that are usually fun for everyone. Baking, musical instruments, growing a garden, and using a computer are the early steps to engaging and implementing STEM related concepts.

Children are the future, and in order to advance society and quality of life, STEM related education and careers are at the front line of making the most impact.

According to JD Chesloff who wrote the 2013 article “STEM Education Must Start in Early Childhood” for Education Week commented “Concepts at the heart of STEM—curiosity, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking—are in demand. They also happen to be innate in young children.”

Having the foundation in understanding and using the thought process in STEM concepts in school and everyday life creates well rounded children. STEM thrives off of creativity, and abstract thought, and children have the wildest imaginations.

Imagine if children didn’t think about ever going to the moon. As a nation we wouldn’t have been the first country to achieve a successful moon landing trip. This was due to imagination fueling scientists’ passion through STEM.