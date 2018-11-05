BC musicians applaud Jazz Night

The Carlson theater held the first ever Bellevue College jazz performance this year. On Thursday Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., the Bellevue College Music Department put on the jazz performance featuring singers, a band and the jazz combo.

Directing was Tom Almli and Jim Sisko, the Bellevue College Jazz Singers, the Bellevue College Jazz Band, and the Bellevue College Jazz Combos gave a dynamic jazz concert for BC students and fellow community residents.

A few songs performed this evening were “Saint James Infirmary,” “When in Rome,” “the Luckiest” and “Evergreen” from the movie A Star is Born. With a wide selection of solos, rhythms and a variety of genres all within the jazz scope, the first ever BC jazz performance gave attendants a taste of a variety of different styles.

Chiara Andonian, a BC student and BC jazz choir performer said “Everybody loves it, it features everyone. Jazz is the core of all music and it’s important and people forget about it a lot or don’t even account for it.”

Jazz night and the rest of the performances will be held in the Carlson Theatre, for $7 general admissions and $5 for BC students/seniors/veterans. This affordable entertainment was greatly appreciated by fellow BC students and community members.

Remy and Lauren were students who attended and supported the jazz performance.

“I love it,” Lauren, a performer in the BC Jazz Combo, expressed excitedly about her hobby. She enthusiastically recommended that students and the community attend these productions.

Remy likes to attend performances, especially jazz concerts. His take on the admissions fee was “Five bucks for students is very reasonable.” Remy and Lauren both encouraged BC students to come to these events. Remy stated, “Because the jazz band and jazz choir are both fantastic, I could have listened to those on the Seattle jazz radio, KNKX 88.5, and I would not have batted an eye thinking they were professional.”

For those unable to make this event, they have the option of attending the Vocal Jazz Thanksgiving Summit Concert on Monday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Carlson Theatre. Directed by Thomas Almli, this concert will feature students from the BC Jazz Singers, Mt Si High School, Sammamish High School and Meadowdale High School. Admission is set at $5 for all.

The second Wednesday of each month, BC Jazz puts on a production at Tula’s Jazz Club in Belltown, Seattle.

“Music enriches your life,” Tessa Klotz stated. Klotz is a current BC Jazz Choir performer and expressed what jazz performances mean to her. “It’s just fun, it’s plain fun, it’s such a job to be in an arena of music. As a patron we really appreciate our audience.”

For BC students who are interested in performing music, Thursday, Nov. 14th, at 12:30 p.m. in the Carlson Theatre is Student Recital hour. Anyone can come and watch, and this event is free for everyone. The main feature is BC music students. Students in the piano series at BC are also welcomed to bring one of their pieces and perform. These music productions at BC are accessible to all students, staff, and faculty.