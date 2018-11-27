Recital at BC for music students

Held in the Carlson Theatre on Nov. 14, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. students came with their instrument of choice, along with their rehearsed music to perform for Student Recital Night.

Three students at Bellevue College performed a piano piece, one student performed a guitar piece, and toward the end a small jazz ensemble of the drums, bass guitar and saxophone performed.

Recital hour at BC is for any and all students at any musical skill level. Jim Sisko, Jazz Band director, mentioned how it is important that students have access to performing in order to improve their musical skills.

Students who attend BC and are in enrolled in any of the music courses are required to attend at least two music performances put on by the school each quarter. For students building and expanding their music education in their musical instrument course, they have been able to bring that learning and practice to the stage floor.

For BC students who are interested in joining the Jazz choir/combo, Tessa Klotz is a fellow BC student and performer in the Jazz Choir who was willing to offer additional information. “Jazz band and choir both require auditions, but if students wanted to start out in music and they want to sing, they can join concert choir. Just register for the class and start the next quarter.”

Klotz later mentioned the process of joining the Jazz Choir, “As for the audition process for jazz, I would start by emailing Thomas Almli at thomas.almli@bellevuecollege.edu . Auditions are somethings at the beginning of each quarter, but it’s pretty much case-by-case basis as it’s really best to start jazz choir at the beginning of the year because we start in August.”

For those who attended this event, they all know that this was a free admission event on campus. Being held during the afternoon helped students to attend since work, sports, and additional classes interfere with later times.

Many music performances are put on throughout the year at BC, typically in the evenings. Each concert also usually has a theme in regards to music being performed.

Earlier this month on Nov. 1, 2018 was the first music production put on by BC this 2018 – 2019 school year. Directing was Tom Almli and Jim Sisko, The Bellevue College Jazz Band, The Bellevue College Jazz Combo, and The Bellevue College Jazz Singers were all participants.

On Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Carlson Theatre, the BC Jazz Combo will be performing. All are encouraged to attend and support the music department and participants at BC as they progress further into their musical careers.