Seahawks show promise in their first preseason game

On Thursday, August 8, the Seattle Seahawks made fans erupt in joy as they claimed their first preseason victory of the year. Starting off week one of the 2019 NFL Preseason strong, the Seattle Seahawks displayed a promising performance throughout the game with an ending score of 22 to 14 against their first opponent, the Denver Broncos. In a press conference with head coach Pete Carroll a day before the matchup, he stated that he wanted the game to be used as a means of getting the young guys rolling and to give them an opportunity to compete; after the victorious performance the Seahawks displayed during the game, they surely lived up to Carroll’s expectations.

At the beginning of the first quarter, newly acquired Quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Joe Flacco, pushed the opening drive. As a result, Denver’s veteran kicker Brandon McManus was able to convert a 25-yard field goal. Ending the first quarter, Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 56-yard field goal attempt.

In the second quarter, the Broncos’ first-year quarterback Drew Lock was able to advance the ball leading to the conversion of another 25-yard field goal putting the Broncos ahead 6-0. Going against the majority of the Broncos first-line defense, Seattle’s backup quarterback Geno Smith struggled with completed passes throughout the quarter. Regardless of the Seahawks offensive problems early on in the game, by the end of the half, Myers was able to convert a 55-yard field goal to put the Seahawks on the board 3-6. Smith ended his first-half performance finishing 3-9 for 58-yards along with 21 rushing yards on three carries.

Starting in the third quarter, quarterback Paxton Lynch took the helm for the Seahawks offense. With Lynch in control, the Seahawks were able to push forward to Denver’s 25-yard line to convert another field goal. Staying consistent, Myers converted a 43-yard field goal, evening the score out at 6-6. Shortly after a defensive stop from the Seahawks, Lynch would continue to persevere through the Broncos’ defense; whether it be scrambling for first downs or completing passes to his receivers, Lynch was making game-winning plays. As a result, in one drive, Lynch was able to complete a six-yard pass to receiver Jazz Ferguson for the touchdown. Myers converted the extra point, putting the Seahawks ahead 13-6. Shortly after a kickoff of 61-yards, the Seahawks’ defense would swarm the Broncos’ offense. Refusing to let up on the pressure, Seattle’s defense would cause a safety which would put them up 15-6. This led to the Broncos punting the ball away with 1:49 in the third quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Lynch continued to hammer the nail in the coffin. In a third and goal from the Broncos’ five yard line, Lynch was able to scramble away from several defenders and eventually forced his way in for a crowd-pleasing touchdown. After the conversion of the extra point, the Seahawks were up 22-6. Despite being down double digits, Drew Lock was able to answer back with a quick pass to Broncos receiver Devontae Jackson for four yards in the end zone. After the touchdown, the Broncos were able to secure a two-point conversion, making the score 14 to 22. Nearing the end of the fourth quarter, Lock, who was under pressure from Seattle’s defense, threw an interception which inevitably concluded the game. Paxton Lynch ended the game completing 11 of 15 for 109 yards and 39 rushing yards on three carries. Receiver D.K. Metcalf didn’t have the night fans desired. However, despite catching only one completion in the first quarter, Metcalf displayed explosive athleticism by outperforming his defensive counterparts throughout his performance and nearly converted several big plays to include a missed touchdown.

Sending fans home satisfied, the Seahawks were able to achieve their goal of getting the rookies on the field and competing.