Students sing along at Karaoke with the Kulture

On Mar. 8 two of Bellevue College’s most important student organizations, The Black Student Union and the International Student’s Association, came together and held the first-ever “Karaoke with the Kulture.” After 5 p.m., the second floor of Student Housing was filled with the smell of pizza and the sound of music, elevating the spirts of finals-bound students.

“The goal, at least for the BSU, was to collaborate with the other ethnic groups at student programs,” said Jorden Allen, student coordinator for the BSU. He continued, “That’s why we are here, not just to get an education, but also to have comradery with each other.”

The turnout was amazing. There were at least forty students from both the dorms and across campus who made it to the event. This event may lead the BSU and ISA to continue to collaborate and hold more events that will bring students together.

As of now the ISA and BSU hold 2 separate events every quarter.