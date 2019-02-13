Super Bowl ads are Unhealthy for Consumers – And Here’s Why

Super Bowl Sunday has come and gone, and with it, its commercials have too. The celebration of these commercials is an unhealthy celebration of American capitalism.

According to a Huffington Post poll, 35 percent of those polled stated the best part of the Super Bowl was the game itself, while 26 percent stated the commercials were. This poll gives insight to the tradition of getting excited to watch commercials. A 30 second commercial spot during the Super Bowl in 2019 cost $5.25 million, according to USA Today reporter Nick Schwartz, but these companies purchasing commercials are not only purchasing the time slot.

@SuperBowlAdsTV on Twitter stood at 1.7 thousand followers, and the Marvel ad that aired on the Super Bowl had over 100k engagements on Twitter. When companies buy ad time at the Super Bowl, they are also buying social media engagement. In an era where people can easily watch and discuss the advertisements online, the companies are buying people’s full, undivided attention, which can be dangerous for consumers.

When consumers celebrate the ads they are watching, they are celebrating planned manipulation by corporations, and it is buying into exactly what these companies want consumers to buy into. It is the direct support of these ads, seeing them as just another form of entertainment, that is willfully ignoring the fact that millions of dollars were spent for this ad space alone.

When consumers begin to celebrate these ads, it is a form of the consumer letting the ad into their life in a more personal way, through conversation or social media. Letting these ads take place in consumers’ every day personal lives can cause the corporate manipulation to be more successful.

When consumers see ads, they generally know it’s a form of corporate manipulation. However, the 26 percent of people who believe these ads are the best part of the Super Bowl are either unaware of this fact or just don’t care. This disregard for underlying manipulation does half the work the corporations need to do already. When consumers are viewing ads willingly and seeing them as another form of entertainment, they begin to view the product as something that is just a piece of their already beloved entertainment.

This American tradition of sitting around to watch Super Bowl ads is an unhealthy and dangerous tradition for consumers. This celebrates and praises the ads for manipulating the consumer and makes the mega-corporations’ job of manipulating these consumers easier. Discussing and celebrating Super Bowl ads for being inventive or creative is exactly what corporations want consumers to do. However, buying into what corporations want consumers to do can be dangerous for any consumer.

If American consumers let this culture of seeing Super Bowl advertisements as just another piece of entertainment continue, then consumers are allowing advertisements to assimilate into American culture and everyday lives just as naturally as television or music. This is dangerous because it allows corporations to find their way to further manipulate consumers