Super Science Day Hopes to Inspire New Scientists

Super Science Day, held on Nov. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., featured a plethora of engaging science demonstrations for younger people. Focused on encouraging interest in science in young kids to teens, the event was an amazing opportunity for families and individuals alike to explore the scientific world. Taking place on the second and third floor of the S building, the event was completely free and open to visitors.

A variety of scientific fields were laid out for attendees to explore. Rooms sprawled throughout the S building, all with their own scientific focus, were available, each with many science demonstrations and several student volunteers showing them off. The demonstrations were all simple, memorable, and educational.

From building marshmallow catapults out of popsicle sticks, zip-ties and binder clips to assembling cube robots, Super Science Day had events for everyone. Of the fields represented, oceanography and biology were available on the second floor, along with a room specifically for building various items, called the Tinker Lab. The third floor featured the marshmallow catapults along with chemistry, physics and robotics rooms. Among all the available events, visitors could search for shark teeth, build circuits and create a representation of their own blood cells using gummy bears and toothpicks. Each room had a comprehensive overview of several scientific concepts in their field.

In addition to the myriad of events throughout the building, special presentations and events were available at different times. At the check-in table, next to a mobile book check-out from the KCLS Library, visitors were able to see the presentations and their times, as well as a layout of the building and events. Included was a tour of the beehives just outside, a space-themed story time for young children and a 30 minute planetarium show.

The Apiary Tour occurred at 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. The advisor of the beekeeping club at Bellevue College showcased the three beehives kept by students. In addition to providing bee facts and insight into the beekeeping life, he took apart the beehives to show onlookers hive frames filled with pollen and honey. Overall, his tour was a thorough guide to the beehives and the effort required to cultivate them.

At the Space Storytime, held at 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., a librarian dressed as an astronaut engaged children by reading space-themed books. She then led them through a sing-along and crafts.

Finally, the planetarium movie, held at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., began with a short walk to Bellevue College’s planetarium. In the domed room, a short preview show was played. It included visuals of the birth and death of stars, educational information about ancient history of astronomy and the development of the modern basis of astronomy, and other information about pulsars, black holes, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

Overall, Super Science Day was an opportunity for children to get involved in science, parents to spend time with their children and explore future interests for them, and teens to take part in the activities and explore various fields of science and opportunities. Through the efforts of both staff and student volunteers, the event was a huge success, attracting hundreds of visitors and participants.