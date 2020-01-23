Women’s Hoops moves up to 1-1 After Dominating Win Over Skagit Valley

On Jan. 11, the Bellevue College women’s basketball team (1-1) took their first win with a dominating home game performance over Skagit Valley. At one point, the Bulldogs were leading by as much as 26 points. In addition to their offensive pressure, the Bulldogs out-rebounded Skagit Valley 50-29. This was certainly a great offensive performance by Bellevue College.

In the first quarter, Bellevue College’s small forward Amanda Luckett was able to put up the team’s first points with a stellar jump shot. On their next offensive possession, freshman guard Mo Bungay swished a 3-point jump shot. About halfway through the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to break a scoreless streak with a layup from Luckett. Despite being down for the majority of the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to keep it fairly close: 13-18.

Looking to cut the five-point lead, the Bulldogs answered back with a multitude of great shots in the paint during the second quarter. Beginning with a three-point jump shot from Bellevue Guard Dakota Laut, the offensive pressure had increased immensely in the second quarter. Leading the charge, Bulldog small forward Barabora Sutara scored back-to-back layups and eventually the team’s offense excelled through the end of the quarter. By the end of the half, the Bulldogs held a 28-24 lead.

Looking to pick up where they left off, the Bulldogs got to work in the second half. To start the third quarter, Bulldog guard-forward Natalie Amos made a jump shot putting the team up 30-24. Foreshadowed by Amos, the third quarter showcased great Bulldog basketball on both ends. Furthermore, the Bulldogs went on a scoring frenzy as they blew out Skagit Valley 21-10 in the third quarter. Not only did the ‘dogs have a high scoring quarter, but they controlled the offensive boards with 10 rebounds alone in the third quarter as well. During the scoring spree, Addy Clabby, Bungay, and KK Bracy were all making it rain from three. At the end of the third quarter, the score was now 49-34.

In the fourth quarter, freshman Bulldog Rokki Brown was draining consecutive threes to extend the lead to 21 points. Skagit Valley tried to score, but it was simply too little too late as the Bulldogs’ defense held them to score only eight points to conclude the quarter. The final score demonstrated a dominating win by the ‘dogs: 63-42.

The ‘dogs were able to get off 74 shots in the game, including going 10-for-25 from three-point range. In addition to the offensive pressure, the Bulldogs controlled the game defensively with a 50-29 rebounding edge over Skagit Valley. Posted by Bellevue College athletics, “The win was one of Bellevue’s biggest team efforts as 10 players scored and collected rebounds as well.” The starting lineup and the bench did an amazing job controlling both ends of the court to give Bellevue their first win of the month.

Bellevue is now 1-1 in the northern division (8-4 overall) and will be looking to get their next win against Edmonds.

Photo Credit: BC Athletics