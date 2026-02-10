Artists Protesting ICE at the Grammy Awards

On Feb. 1, the Grammy Awards saw celebrities pushing back against immigration restrictions. The recent mass deportation campaign in Minneapolis drove powerful artists to take a stand for the groups with unheard voices.

While accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album, Bad Bunny began his speech by saying, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out.” The Latin music star received profound applause and continued, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

On both the red carpet and on stage, major stars represented the “ICE Out” movement by wearing pins. Billie Eilish, Finneas, Kehlani, Jack Antonoff and Carole King were among many expressing the message. Even famous figures who are speculated to rarely address politics in public, such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, displayed their activism at the event.

Billie Eilish spoke out on the matter while accepting the Song of the Year Award for her song, “WILDFLOWER.” The pop singer started off her speech by stating, “No one is illegal on stolen land.” A tearful applause led Eilish to continue, “I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and people matter. ‘Fuck ICE’ is all I want to say.”

Additionally, soul-pop singer Olivia Dean voiced the issue on stage as she was acclaimed for Best New Artist. The award winner professed, “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, I wouldn’t be here otherwise. I’m a product of bravery, and those people deserve to be celebrated. We’re nothing without each other.”

While on the red carpet, Justin Vernon of indie-folk band Bon Iver recognized the citizens who record federal agents’ public behaviors. The singer-songwriter wore a whistle at the event to pay respect to those observers. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “The whistle is there to represent all the observers in Minneapolis … I think that music is a beautiful thing, we make it with soft hands, though. The real work of humanity and empathy are those people who don’t stay at home, they get out on the street and they’re taking care of each other. Nothing could inspire me more.”

Artists using their high-status platform to act as a voice for the powerless is important at a time like this. Spreading the “ICE Out” message helps fans become more educated on the matter and improves the number of supporters for their cause.