Redmond Light Rail Now Open!

A new era of student mobility is here–since May 10th, the East Link light rail was extended to Downtown Redmond with two new stations, the Downtown Redmond Station and the Marymoor Village Station!

At 12pm, on opening day, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Downtown Redmond Station, followed by the first passenger pickups from both new stations. But Redmond went beyond just the grand opening – the city hosted a full celebration with food trucks, live music, pop-up art, and even a scavenger hunt. Local organization Africans on the Eastside also joined the celebration, co-hosting the day’s festivities. Attendees enjoyed performances by Pa Bobo Jobarteh and the Touba Kaira Band, a fashion show from Ayo Collection, and the energy from the 8 Bit Brass Band. The Redmond High School Marching Band held a performance at the Marymoor Village Station, integrating youthful energy and school spirit into the festivities.

For Bellevue College students, the nearest station is the South Bellevue Station, only a 19 minute bus ride away from campus! With direct access to Seattle, Redmond Town Center, and the Microsoft campus, Redmond-based students can now commute to internships, attend city events, and explore local attractions without relying on a car or bus. Sound Transit also offers reduced fare options through the Orca Lift program, and students can plan their trips using apps like the Transit App or Sound Transit Trip Planner. As commuting is now easier and more affordable, more doors to exploring have been opened! ORCA Lift discounts are also available with free/reduced fare options for students.

Accessibility Features:

The new stations were also designed with accessibility in mind. Features include:

Visual and auditory announcements about stops / stations

Priority seating for riders with disabilities and seniors

Train stations have stairs, elevators, and some even have escalators

Braille writing on ticket machines signs that indicate bus bays

With these improvements, the light rail extension has created a further inclusive, connected, and sustainable future for students and the broader Eastside community.