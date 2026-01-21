Stranger Things Conformity Gate: The Theory of a Secret Ninth Episode

On December 31, Netflix released the highly anticipated series finale of “Stranger Things.” The feature-length finale led to some mixed reactions, with many viewers speculating if there was a secret ninth episode set to release on January 7. This idea became widely popular online and was dubbed “Conformity Gate.”

Unfortunately for hopeful superfans, the theory was quickly debunked. The official Stranger Things Instagram account has now changed its bio to state, “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.”

How did this all start? Rumors across the internet spread when fans claimed that episode 8, the finale titled “The Rightside-Up,” portrayed an illusion constructed by Vecna, the antagonist of season 5. Fans had thought the ending left too many plot holes, leading to the conspiracy that the town of Hawkins, Indiana was trapped inside the mind of the villain.

The internet pointed out multiple clues found throughout the final episode. For instance, the graduation scene depicted the graduates wearing orange gowns, potentially representing prison uniforms, as they may be imprisoned in Vecna’s illusion. Additionally, differences between props were noticed among viewers. Most notably, the color change of the dial was used as evidence to support the fan claims of the characters’ reality being a deception.

Before and after image of dial in Stranger Things Season 5

For some fans, “Conformity Gate” was the grieving response to the end of their favorite series. For the past decade, viewers have watched Eleven and friends grow up and defeat villains, but now that the characters have reached the end of their journey, it can be difficult to close that chapter in life.

Other fans, however, saw the theory as a petition for Netflix to release the “real” “Stranger Things” finale. Fans who had shown disappointment in the ending created a petition on Change.org, called “The Unseen Footage,” demanding that the streaming service put out unreleased footage. In the past, Game of Thrones saw a similar petition gain traction when diehard fans asked for the show’s final season to be remade entirely with better writing.

It is impossible to create a finale for a treasured series that will satisfy every fan. Viewers watched Eleven undergo the heroic act that put the town of Hawkins at peace from future villains, and while it may have been an unexpected ending, it is important to accept those creative decisions.

Despite there being no secret episode of “Stranger Things,” fans can look forward to watching the new making-of documentary, “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5,” which is now streaming on Netflix.