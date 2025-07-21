Sunscreen & Soundscapes: A Curated Guide to Summer Around the PNW

It’s mid-July, and summer is at its peak. Here are some local events to make this season memorable.

Music at the Marina

Every Thursday night from July 10 to Aug. 28 (5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.), you can enjoy live music with beautiful views of the sun setting over the Everett marina.

Only a 45-minute drive away from Bellevue College, Port Gardner Landing hosts a variety of local musicians each week, with numerous food trucks and a beer garden. Please note that this event is 21+, so be sure to leave the little ones at home!

This event is free, but there is paid parking at the Port. A lawn chair and a beach towel or blanket are necessary.

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

This Pacific Northwest music festival returns July 24 to 26, at Tolt-Macdonald Park in Carnation, WA.

Curated by Artist Home, an Indigenous, independently-owned company composed of former touring musicians, Timber! is a unique take on music festivals, iconic to the Pacific Northwest.

The festival is on the pricier side, but the care put into the itinerary is worth it. With an exciting artist lineup, diverse food options and a gorgeous venue, Timber! is set to impress.

Outside the festival, you can enjoy the surrounding Tolt River, partake in Timber! Adventures, camp with your friends, stroll through local shops and businesses and enjoy the beauty of Carnation. This festival offers a wide range of great options for a summer getaway.

Legends + Lore of Port Townsend Walking Tour

Across Whidbey Island sits Port Townsend, a coastal town on the lip of the Puget Sound, where the Legends + Lore of Port Townsend Walking Tour is taking place.

Every Saturday from July 5 to Aug. 30 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., you can venture through the robust history and artistry of downtown Port Townsend for 0.75 miles. The walk is flat and ADA-accessible, with public seating sprinkled throughout the route. Each ticket costs around $15-$20.

Though Port Townsend is a long journey from Bellevue, the beautiful sights and experiences the town has to offer are unlike any other.

Issaquah Film Festival

Shifting to something more local, the Issaquah Film Festival is returning this year from Aug. 8 to 10, where you can witness films created by local aspiring filmmakers.

Prepare to immerse yourself in visceral works from many walks of life throughout Issaquah. Social gatherings and parties will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, and the screenings will take place at the Longman Performing Arts Center at Issaquah High School.

Genres vary, but themes of nature, coming-of-age, cultural diversity and technology are prominent. If you’re interested in the films being shown, click here.

Seattle Worldcon 2025

For our sci-fi enthusiasts, Seattle Worldcon is coming to the Seattle Convention Center Aug. 13 to 17, where you can experience panels discussing topics spanning from fantasy to horror, visual art to cosplay and so much more.

This convention features many facets of science fiction, introducing new and fresh ideas to sci-fi fans old and new. There will be workshops where attendees of all ages can hone their skills in reading, writing, gaming and art. Attendees will also be able to vote for the 2025 Hugo Award Finalists in varying categories of film, literature and music.

To register for the event, attendees must purchase either a single-day membership or an age-based membership with the World Science Fiction Society.

Muz Festival

What started as an event to bring the Muslim community in Greater Seattle together quickly evolved into outstretched arms towards the collective Greater Seattle community, acknowledging our struggles and collective strength.

The Muz Festival, which debuted last year, celebrates the underdogs, amplifying underrepresented voices and providing ample opportunities in places where there are none. On Aug. 23, you can witness the multicultural celebration that is Muz Fest.

The festival hosts many local businesses and performers from across Washington. The festival is welcoming to all ages and has many kid-friendly activities for younger visitors. There is no fee to attend, but a ticket is required for the event.

We hope our picks for this season inspire you to venture outside of the ordinary. Make sure to wear sunscreen, flowy clothing and enjoy what this summer has in store!