The Free Speech Area at Bellevue College

Regarding the recent protest on the Provost Proposal that took place on Bellevue College’s campus, BC students should be aware of the designated free speech area.

It is located in the courtyard between the C and D buildings in front of the water fountain. The area creates a safe space to advocate for causes without retaliation from the college.

Bellevue College supports freedom of speech and expression. The Free Speech Area was initiated for the community to exercise their First Amendment right, which is essential for democracy and is related to the school’s educational goals.

Bellevue College President David May released a statement on the topic that said, “Our role is to create an environment where ideas, both affirming and challenging, can be shared. However, expressive activities cannot unreasonably interfere with or disrupt campus operations, classes or create an unsafe environment.”

In the past, the free speech area has hosted many peaceful protests among environmental groups, political groups, religious groups and many more.

President May continued to say, “We remain dedicated to fostering a campus culture of mutual regard, rooted in our shared commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive community for students, faculty, and staff of every race, religion, color and national origin.”

It is important to remember that hate speech does not fall under the First Amendment. Bellevue College does not tolerate harassment, bullying, incitement of violence or threats at protests. Violators of this rule may be asked to leave.

More information can be found under Bellevue College’s policy: 6120 Use of College Property for Expressive Activity.