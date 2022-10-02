Upcoming Events and Workshops Hosted by BC’s Multicultural Services

Bellevue College has many resources available for students to use. Here are some upcoming events that range from forums to workshops to college applications.

Since COVID-19, there have not been as many opportunities for students to connect with peers. The Multicultural Services (MCS) community is rectifying this by putting on bi-weekly open forums called “Tea and Chat.” Every other Friday in room D106 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the doors are open for students to connect with each other and enjoy complimentary drinks. MCS looks forward to seeing students on Oct. 14, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11.

Also upcoming is a hybrid workshop for understanding scholarly articles. Whether for a class or for personal growth, the workshop will give you strategies, tips and practice activities. If this sounds helpful, join in on Oct. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., either online or in room D204.

For students who are applying as freshmen to 4-year colleges, there will be a personal statement workshop on Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., both online or in room D204. Learn how to show rather than tell and write a more effective essay for college or scholarship applications. For transfer students, another workshop will be offered Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you are considering transferring and want to explore the options, a college transfer fair will be offered on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in room U313. The agenda will cover writing a personal statement, developing a plan and other general information about transferring. Not only this, but the fair will have representatives from Seattle University, Washington State University and University of Washington: Seattle, Tacoma and Bothell.

Whether you are taking a class with a research paper component or you want to work on your skills, a virtual research paper workshop will be offered on Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn how to focus your research question and write a more effective essay.

All of these events are free and open to all in the BC community. If any of the events sound interesting, fill out this form to register for all except the “Tea and Chat” events, which students can freely show up to.