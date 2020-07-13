What does “Defund the Police” mean?

The murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25 has sparked a massive uprising against police brutality, white supremacy, and racism in America and around the world. Black Lives Matter, a phrase that was considered controversial by many following the Ferguson protests after Michael Brown’s killing in 2014, has become widespread across the nation in an unprecedented way. In response to the ongoing trend of police brutality against black people in America, many activists are calling for municipalities to defund the police.

From the activist perspective, defunding the police means reducing police budgets and reallocating the funds into areas like education, public health, housing, and youth services. Advocates say that police are overly militarized and poorly equipped to deal with disputes involving domestic violence, homelessness, drug abuse, and mental illness. In a 2016 interview, former Dallas Police Chief David Brown laments that “every societal failure, we put it off for the cops to solve. That’s too much to ask. Policing was never meant to solve all those problems.”

Philip V. McHarris and Thenjiwe McHarris argue in a New York Times op-ed that police officers should be replaced with emergency response teams or trained social workers in specific situations. For example, “if someone calls 911 to report a drug overdose, health care teams rush to the scene; the police wouldn’t get involved. If a person calls 911 to complain about people who are homeless, rapid response social workers would provide them with housing support and other resources. Conflict interrupters and restorative justice teams could mediate situations where no one’s safety is being threatened.”

In Newark, New Jersey, Aqeela Sherrills was chosen by the mayor to set up a community intervention program in 2016. Sherrills brokered a peace treaty between the Crips and Bloods in Los Angeles in 1992 and his son, Terrell, was murdered as a result of gang violence in 2005. His team operates unarmed in Newark’s schools, hospitals, and neighborhoods, and his similar program in Los Angeles has been linked to a significant decrease in violent retaliation incidents as well as juvenile crime. When it comes to police reform efforts, Sherrills says “they’ve done all this study and research nationally and haven’t been able to put a huge dent in the problem. It’s because they’re building systems above the problem. Our whole thing is, hey, we’re going to address the root cause.”

Angela Davis, an internationally regarded black abolitionist, says that “defunding the police is not simply about withdrawing funding for law enforcement and doing nothing else… It’s about shifting public funds to new services and new institutions—mental health counselors, who can respond to people who are in crisis without arms. It’s about shifting funding to education, to housing, to recreation. All of these things help to create security and safety. It’s about learning that safety, safeguarded by violence, is not really safety.”

Neither President Trump nor Democratic nominee Joe Biden support calls to defund police.