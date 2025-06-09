Open Instagram, TikTok, or any social media app and you’ll see it: someone preaching the newest health or wellness trend — cold plunges, mystery supplements, or intense workout routines that look more exhausting than energizing. It can feel like staying healthy requires the perfect plan, no room for mistakes and a lot of time.

But let’s take a step back and ask “What is health, really?”

For college students who are managing classes, jobs and everything in between, health doesn’t mean perfection. At its core, health is about habits that help you feel focused, functional and balanced in daily life — no trends or extremes.

The Basics

The essentials are still what matter most. You don’t need a gym membership or a comprehensive workout plan to keep your body active. A walk between classes, stretching during study breaks, or a light bodyweight workout can boost both your energy and mood. Movement is linked to reduced stress, improved focus and resets your mind.

Next, sleep is not a luxury. Yes, we’ve all pulled the occasional all-nighter. But chronic sleep deprivation can harm your memory, concentration, and long-term health. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per night and try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule. A healthy sleep schedule supports your immune system, heart, metabolism, muscle and body repair, and — most importantly for students — memory retention. Read this article to learn more about the importance of sleep!

And while it’s tempting to rely on fast foods or sugar snacks when you’re busy, nutrition is necessary for stable energy, better sleep and sharper thinking. Read Lance Atienza’s article here to get some recipes that align with busy student schedules!

Simple self-care counts, too. Keeping up with hygiene, drinking water consistently and taking intentional breaks when you’re overwhelmed are more powerful than you think.

The Mental

Health isn’t about having it all together all the time–it’s about recognizing your needs and responding with care. When feeling overwhelmed, try a brain dump, step outside for a few minutes, or listen to music that lifts your mood! Pacing yourself at a rate that aligns with you best is what will keep you going in the long run.

Health Isn’t a One-Size Fits All

What works for one person may not work for you. There’s no Goldilocks standard for doing it “right”. The real goal is to build habits that support your physiological and psychological health, and be kind to yourself when that ebbs and flows! If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the advice out there, start small and see what works for you.