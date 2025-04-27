When Spring Flowers Bloom… So Do Allergies: How to Battle Seasonal Sneezing

As the buds of flowers bloom in the bright sunshine, spring allergies follow closely behind. For some, it’s a brief sneeze or sniffle, or it could even be teary eyes. Nonetheless, spring allergies are something to take seriously, and it’s important to learn more about them, especially if you have a seasonal case of sneezing.

The leading cause of spring allergies is pollen. In the spring, “trees, grasses, and weeds release these tiny grains into the air to fertilize other plants.” (WebMD) While this might not be a problem for plants, it’s a huge problem for those who are allergic to pollen. The body’s immune system sees the pollen as a threat, which causes it to produce an allergic reaction by releasing histamines. These histamines are sent into the blood, which can cause the common symptoms of spring allergies like sniffling or watery eyes.

A Running Start student at Bellevue College remarks, “My spring allergies are really bad, especially because I do track in the spring. It’s really difficult running while also sneezing.” Spring in Washington also lacks the usual rain, which would allow the pollen to be washed away.

So, what can you do to stop your allergies?

Unfortunately, there’s no cure for allergies. But there are ways to mitigate them. According to WebMD, you can take antihistamines, which reduce the levels of histamine in your body or decongestants, which shrink the blood vessels in the nose to mitigate congestion. There are also various over-the-counter steroid nasal sprays, such as budesonide, fluticasone and triamcinolone, that can lessen inflammation. You can also close the windows to your home or do some spring cleaning to eliminate the pollen in the air (Cleveland Clinic). Remember to always check with a doctor to make sure that you’re taking the correct medicine for you.