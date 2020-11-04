Winner of 2020 U.S. Presidential Election Still Unclear

3:30pm PST update: Joe Biden has won the state of Michigan. This article has been updated at this time to reflect the new results.

Given President Donald Trump’s victory in Florida and otherwise lack of an early electoral defeat, the election remains undecided. The remaining states take longer to count their ballots, so it is unclear when we will have a final result.

In the run up to the election, the incumbent president, Donald Trump, had given indications that he would preemptively declare victory over his opponent, Joe Biden, regardless of the results of the elections, leading to concerns over the peaceful transferral of power. This scenario played out on election night, with Trump calling the legitimate counting of votes a “major fraud on our nation.” In contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement the night of the election urging patience, saying the process of counting votes could stretch to, “maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer.”

The results of the election now hinge upon hotly contested battleground states: Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Both Arizona and Pennsylvania were won by Trump in 2016 and each are surprisingly competitive in this election. Georgia, long a reliably Republican stronghold, is also still in play as a broken pipe in the strongly Democratic Fulton County election office has slowed the process of counting votes in a tight race. Joe Biden currently trails in the state, but the heavy predicted Democratic slant of the remaining ballots could sway the election there in his favor. As it stands, President Trump is predicted to receive 214 of the 538 available electoral votes, giving him a sizable deficit compared to his opponent, Joe Biden, who is currently in line to receive 264

Voters turned out in record numbers to cast ballots in the midst of the pandemic for what was widely touted as the most impactful election of our lifetimes. Voter turnout since 1996 has fluctuated between 49% of the voting age population (V.A.P.) and 57.1%. By contrast, the 2020 election is projected to have 65% of the V.A.P. cast a ballot.

The historic voter turnout extended to the congressional races as well. The Republican Party appeared to have outperformed expectations in their campaign to retain the majority in the Senate, losing just one seat thus far with several races still up in the air. The GOP has also outperformed expectations in the House of Representatives, picking up at least five seats so far, though ABC news projects the Democrats will retain control of the chamber. With so many races still undecided, it is unclear if the next presidential administration will likely have a friendly or unfriendly legislative branch to work with in effort to advance its agendas for the coming term.

This contest comes at a tumultuous period in U.S. history, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, large-scale demonstrations pushing for social justice reform, and a rebounding but still damaged economy. The uncertainty of this election’s results in many ways reflects the uncertainties of battling the pandemic and the politicized nature of opinions on how to handle it. Given the ongoing development of this story, this article will be updated should additional information become available.

