BC Women’s soccer team remains undefeated

It only took 30 minutes for the Bulldogs to take control against Pierce after being awarded a penalty kick, which Freshman Lauren Landis put away with ease. Although the score would have indicated a close game through the majority of the second half, the Pierce offense failed to pose any legitimate chances on goal. Bellevue not only dominated the match on their side of the pitch, but in the midfield as well. The time of possession for the Bulldogs was rather one-sided and it allowed them to consistently put pressure on the Pierce defenders. Bellevue finally seized full control of the game after Freshman Hailee Wrzesinski sent a beautiful strike into top-right netting from outside the 18-yard box. The opportunity came from a well-placed through ball into space down the left wing, which allowed Hailee to do the rest. The final score was a 3-0 shutout victory for Bellevue.

After catching up with Freshman Carson Harris after the game, she seemed adamant that the intangibles are the key to the team’s success saying, “Together as a team I think we have really good chemistry and all connect really well, on and off the field. Having multiple coaches helping us is another big factor of why we work so well together. We are family.” Harris also made an emphasis on the team’s work ethic and preparation, especially in regard to being the top dogs saying, “Being the top team that everyone wants to beat definitely helps push us to higher expectations. That also just makes us want to work harder and we display that at practice between games.” Bellevue College Women’s soccer will look to finish the final few games of the regular season strong and carry that momentum with them into the playoffs.