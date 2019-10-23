MVP candidate Wilson leads the Seahawks to comeback victory Over Browns

Going to Cleveland for week six, the Seahawks made a formidable comeback against the Browns’ 14-point lead. Holding a 3-0 record for away games, the Seahawks continue to dominate outside of CenturyLink stadium. Even though several key components of the Seahawks were out due to injuries, they were able to trifle with the Cleveland Browns’ lead to a score of 32-28.

Starting off the game, Dontrell Hilliard returned the opening kickoff 72 yards into Seahawks territory, firing up the Browns’ offense. As a result, Browns’ running back Nick Chubb was able to run it in for an early touchdown. After the conversion of the extra point, the Browns led 7-0. Utilizing Seattle’s receivers, Russel Wilson pushed the pace up to Cleveland’s 16 before rushing 16 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Due to a missed field goal, the score was now 6-7. Following the touchdown, the Browns’ offense would be pushed to fourth down before they decided to go for it. It payed off. Browns’ quarterback, Baker Mayfield, completed a 27-yard pass to receiver Jarvis Landry and then rushed in the end zone for 10 yards. After the conversion of the extra point, the Seahawks were down 6-14 by the end of the first quarter. After a defensive stop from the Browns, Chubb rushed 52 yards to give Cleveland a head start in the second quarter.

Finishing what they started, the Browns scored a touchdown to begin the second quarter. Although the extra point was shanked, the Seahawks faced being down 6-20. Due to defensive pressure from Cleveland, the Seahawks’ offense had to settle for a 38-yard converted field goal from kicker Jason Myers. Turning up their defensive pressure as well, the Seahawks caused a defensive stop on top of blocking the punt which gave them another opportunity to score. With the Browns’ defense continuing to pressure Seattle, the Seahawks, again, converted three points. After a miraculous catch from Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for 41 yards, Mayfield threw his second interception of the night in the end zone, giving Wilson another chance to cut the lead by the end of the half. Acting upon it, Wilson then completed a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Jaron Brown for the touchdown. Going for the two-point conversion, Seattle’s attempt failed, ending the first half with 18-20.

One troubling side note in the first half for the Browns’ passing game was an apparent hip injury from Mayfield.

In the third quarter, after a fumble caused by Seahawks’ defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, Wilson was able to thread the needle with a completion of six yards to Brown for a quick touchdown. After the extra point was ruled as good, the Seahawks began to pull away with a score of 25-20. Due to a barrage of penalties, the Browns’ possession was given right back to the Seahawks. Even though the Seahawks previously caused a fumble, they too were met with a fumble from Seattle running back C.J Prosise late in the third quarter.

Upsetting Cleveland fans to start the fourth quarter, Seattle’s defense stopped Chubb at the one-yard line on fourth down, taking away their chance for another touchdown. Upon a defensive stop from the Browns and a short end zone punt from the Seahawks, Chubb picked up right where he left off. Breaking tackles, Chubb rushed to the Seahawks’ three-yard line for 21-yards and then, during the next play, took it to the end zone for the touchdown. Due to a successful two-point attempt, the Browns took back their lead 28-25. Known for being able to win under pressure, the Seahawks offense marched their way down to Cleveland’s 16 before running back Chris Carson rushed his way in the end zone. After the extra point was ruled as good, the score was now 32-25 with 5:32 to go. Looking to answer back, Mayfield, scrambling, tried to find an open man down the field. As a result, Mayfield threw an interception off the hands of receiver Hilliard and into the grasp of Seattle tight end K.J Wright to end the game.

Wilson ended the night with 23 catches out of 33 attempts for 295-yards and two TDs on top of one rushing touchdown, breaking their franchise-record. Wilson has now completed 207 straight passes without an interception. Mayfield finished with 22 catches out of 37 attempts for 249-yards with one rushing TD, alongside Chubb who had 122-rushing-yards for two TDs.