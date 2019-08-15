NFL Brings Back the Hype with Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

On August 1 in Canton, Ohio the annual Hall of Fame game evoked hype in fans once again ready to get back into their beloved sport. With the commemoration of NFL legends throughout the game, it surely had great moments for long-time fans of the NFL.

Starting off the NFL Preseason, the Hall of Fame game had the Atlanta Falcons pitted against the Denver Broncos. Debuting for the Broncos, second-round pick QB Drew Lock made his first NFL Pro debut. Lock didn’t fare well against the Falcons defense; whether it be getting sacked or overthrowing his receivers, Lock’s seven completed passes for 34 yards sums up his debut. Broncos Coach Vic Fangio gave a rather honest assessment of the quarterback after the game.

Fangio stated on the team’s official website, “I was hoping for more, but [I’m] not surprised. He’s still got a lot of work to do.” Despite the aforementioned, the Broncos’ first-year running back Khalfani Muhammad was able to split Atlanta’s defense for a speedy touchdown in the first quarter. Ending the second quarter, first-year QB Kurt Benkert for the Falcons answered back with a solid 3-yard pass to receiver Brian Hill in the end zone. In the third quarter, the Falcons were able to lock in a 27-yard field goal which put them up 10 to 7. Although the Broncos had problems early in the game, they were able to successfully hone in on their rookie players to put the game away. With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback from Boise State University, Brett Rypien, was able to complete a pass of 38-yards to Broncos receiver Juwan Winfree for a touchdown. The Broncos prevailed 14 to 10 against the Falcons.

Honored throughout the entirety of the game, the 2019 class of honorees made their presence felt amongst the fans. The inductees for the Hall of Fame class of 2019 consists of Tony Gonzalez, Pat Bowlen, Ty Law, Gil Brandt, Champ Bailey, Ed Reed, Kevin Mawae, and Johnny Robinson. On August 3, the Hall of Fame ceremony was held for the icons of the sport to pay homage to their greatness. With each inductee having their own personal Hall of Fame statue unveiled to them, it was certainly a heartfelt moment for the NFL.

Lighting the fire in the hearts of many NFL fans once again, football is back and it can’t come any sooner. Starting on Thursday, August 8, the second week of the NFL Preseason will be underway with all 32 teams taking part. Whether it be wide receiver Odell Beckham’s first appearance with the Cleveland Browns or the newly found homes for top picks in the NFL Draft like D.K Metcalf, fans couldn’t be more excited.