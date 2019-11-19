Seahawks pull out tough OT win against the Niners, 27-24.

In one of the most important games of the year, the Seahawks came out on top 27-24 in overtime. Despite the Niners’ stout defense containing Russell Wilson for much of the game and Tyler Lockett going out with a leg bruise, the ‘Hawks proved to be resilient. Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo had completed 24 of 46 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown. Russell Wilson had 24 of 34 passes with 232 yards along with a touchdown. Coming into the game, San Francisco was on a white hot 8-0 start, featuring an intimidating defense and a promising Brady-protege in Jimmy Garoppolo leading their offense, though they were underhanded as their star tight end George Kittle sat out nursing a bad knee and ankle. Seattle came into the game with a 7-2 record led by Wilson who’s playing at an MVP-calibre level.

After a quick 3-and-out series, the Niners were able to strike first with kicker Chase McLaughlin making a 43-yard field goal. Later on Garoppolo completed a 10-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne, putting the Niners up 10-0 going into the second quarter. Seattle’s defensive line was able to gain the team its momentum after Jarran Reed sacked Garoppolo forcing a fumble, with Jadaveon Clowney returning it back to the house for a touchdown. Clowney for much of the game gave the Niners offensive line problems with his combination of length, speed, and power. He along with Poona Ford and Jarran Reed pressured Garoppolo and kept the ‘Hawks in the game despite their offensive struggles. Seattle was poised to take the lead before the break as Wilson completed a 25-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf before being stripped by Niners’ corner Jaquiski Tartt, ending with San Fran holding the ball until halftime.

It wasn’t until late in the third that the ‘Hawks’ offense was able to get the ball rolling. Ex-Detroit Lion Quandre Diggs picked off a pass from Garoppolo and returned it for 44 yards. The Seahawks offense capitalized off the turnover with Wilson floating it to Jacob Hollister for the three-yard touchdown, taking a 14-10 lead. Later on, runningback Cris Carson punched it in for a one-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 11.

Niners’ defense started the fourth on attack mode, overwhelming the ‘Hawks’ frontline and causing a forced fumble. DE Deforest Buckner returned the fumble and ran 12 yards for the touchdown, swinging momentum back in the Niners’ favor. Garoppolo managed to connect with Kendrick Bourne for the two-point conversion. After the ‘Hawks eventually punted back the ball following a quick three-down possession, Chase McLaughlin made a 47- yard field goal to tie the game at 21. Both teams would make another set of field goals as they went into overtime.

In overtime “DangeRuss” came up big, as the Seahawks converted on a 3rd-and-16 situation to get the first down. Escaping from a blitz Wilson darted one to Malik Turner for 28 yards, setting up Seattle on San Francisco’s 32-yard line. Seattle inched closer to the end zone until Wilson had a pass intended for Hollister picked off by Niners’ Dee Greenlaw. It was the second interception Wilson had thrown all season. After punting it back and forth, it was San Francisco’s turn.

San Francisco made it all the way to Seattle’s 30 yard line. After Seattle’s defense stopped them at third down with two yards to go, San Francisco opted to take the field goal. This time from 47 yards, the rookie McLaughlin, who had made the previous two for the Niners, missed what could’ve been the game winner.

Seattle wasted no time when they got the ball, moving the chains all the way to San Francisco’s 24 yard-line. It was kicker Jason Myers’ turn to be the hero and he didn’t disappoint. His kick went straight down the middle. Ball game. Just like that, San Francisco’s unbeaten record became a memory. Seattle won’t play until the 24th back home against Philadelphia. Until then, they’ll only celebrate.