Should rappers give back?

On Mar. 31, an angel left Los Angeles.

This angel didn’t don a halo, but a blue bandana. He didn’t have the holiest voice in the land, but his words touched and inspired many. This angel was a musician, an activist and a businessman. Most importantly, he was a family man. His closest friends and family knew him as Ermias. The world knew him as Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle’s death is a continuation of the dark and tragic history of rappers dying in their hometowns. Other notable rappers include Big L, Jam Master Jay, Chinx, Bankroll Fresh and most recently, XXXTentacion. In the case of the latter, XXXTentacion was planning to attend a fundraiser to help the less fortunate in his hometown of Miami.

There needs to be a discussion in the black community regarding black celebrities and their role in the said community. In the black community, children are taught to never forget where they come from. When some of us have the potential to be successful, it is hammered into us to give back to the community that raised us. The thing about that is, what if that person didn’t want to come back to the hood? What if they don’t plan on coming back? Are they traitors? I would say otherwise.

“His death impacted so many people,” said Black Student Union leader Jordan Allen. “Plus it was in his old neighborhood where he used to trap at. Some say there were ulterior motives.” Nipsey was killed in front of a pop-up shop for his clothing line “The Marathon.” Immediately after his death there were conspiracy theories of his death being linked to his involvement with the production of the documentary on Dr. Sebi. Reports later came in that the suspect was an acquaintance of the Compton rapper. A day before his death, Hussle posted on his twitter that “having strong enemies is a blessing.” One could’ve guessed who he was tweeting about.

Rap veteran Boosie expressed similar sentiments during a May 2016 interview with VladTV, an online hip-hop media publication. He spoke on Lil’ Wayne leaving his home state of Louisiana. “They hate you for your success,” said Boosie. “If you was a local rapper and you didn’t have much they would love you.” The idea of giving back is a noble cause, but we shouldn’t hate someone for feeling the same way. History has shown us that you should keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.