Universities attend BC transfer fair

Bellevue College held its quarterly transfer fair on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in L Building Lobby from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Students could get a chance to speak with admissions representatives from universities in Washington State, Bellevue College Bachelor’s programs and out-of-state colleges. Participating schools were UW Seattle, UW Bothell, UW Tacoma, Washington State University, Western Washington University, Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University and more.

Kimberly Hassell, one of the program managers of Bellevue College Bachelor’s programs said, “Students don’t have to transfer, and they can stay here and finish their bachelor’s degree.” She continued, “Go to the academic advisors, and let them know that a BC bachelor’s program is an option students want to look at. After students finish their associate degree, they can transition to a BC bachelor’s program. There are currently 12 bachelor’s programs at BC, which are built on existing associate programs here.”

Rebecca Xie, Transfer Admission Specialist from UW Seattle said, “It is important for transfer students to meet the minimum admission requirements, and do some research ahead of time. For students who want to pursue a capacity-constrained major, or a competitive major, understanding the prerequisites of what these majors are looking for is helpful.” Besides, student are encouraged to go to UW Seattle campus, and meet their advisors depending on what programs they are interested in. Program advisors can tell transfer students how to be more competitive. “Knowing what major students are interested in can help save a lot of time and money,” added Xie.

UW Bothell Assistant Director of Admissions, Melanie Querimit, said, “I recommend students go to transfer fairs, which is great for students to find options available for them. Visit colleges they are interested in is the best way to determine if that is a good fit. Students can talk with UW Bothell advisors about the majors they want to study, prerequisites they need to have, and how to become competitive transfer applicants for UW Bothell.” Querimit also recommended transfer students visit UW Bothell, and go to their school events like Transfer Planning Night, and STEM Day next February.

Admission Advisor Navia Winderling from UW Tacoma commented, “I agree with what Melanie Querimit said. Do research and look into what different programs offer in terms of curriculum, internship opportunities, what the graduates are doing.” Winderling suggested students to have a 2.75 GPA for general admission, and a 3.0 GPA for popular or competitive majors at UW Tacoma.

Samuel Vanderlinda, a current student at BC said, “I am planning to transfer next fall, 2019. I want to major in computer science, and my transfer options are UW Seattle, UW Bothell, Washington Central University. I want to start working after I graduate to apply the skills into a workplace.”

Maggie Lu, an international student at BC who went to the Transfer Fair commented, “I went to some transfer seminars and I have learned how to write a good personal statement to stand out.” “I’m going to apply to UW, UC schools and Ohio State University, and I hope to study Mathematics because I love solving problems using theorems and formulas,” continued Lu.

BC hosting its quarterly Transfer Fair has been a tradition over years. Future transfer students are highly recommended to attend some of them to learn more about the future opportunities.