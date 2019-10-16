U.W. professor banned for sexual misconduct allegation

In a statement made on Oct. 2, University of Washington spokesperson Victor Balta announced that tenured professor John Sahr “remains prohibited from coming to campus and engaging with students indefinitely” following an investigation into Sahr’s alleged sexual misconduct with two students. One of the students was a 17-year-old undergraduate studying at the Robinson Center when Sahr was interim director from 2008 to 2010.

Sahr is a tenured professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering as well as an adjunct professor in Earth and space sciences, aeronautics and astronautics.

The investigation took place through the University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office and found that Sahr’s conduct violated Executive Order 31 and the university’s conflict of interest policies.

“The safety of our community is the UW’s highest priority and this type of conduct cannot be tolerated,” Balta said in UW’s statement. “While we have no evidence that leads us to believe there are additional [people] impacted by Sahr’s actions, resources are being provided to departments and students in which Sahr was most directly involved to provide them with needed support and avenues to safely report anything that has not already been known.”

An email sent to the university’s ECE community suggests that students contact UW’s violence-prevention program SafeCampus if they feel their safety or ability to work has been compromised by Sahr’s actions at any point.

