Snow days at BC

It’s the first snowfall of the year. White powder covers the streets and everyone decides that these are the end times and rational thought can go right out the window. When it begins to snow, the 405 goes from a partly functioning highway to a war zone. Around here it feels like no one is ever really prepared for the snow, and that’s why I felt so inclined to babble on about how to comfortably live through a snow flurry.

There are a few precautions that you can take in order to keep from freezing to death. Before the storm hits, make sure you make a trip to the grocery store. You’ll want to pick up plenty of canned food, batteries, candles, and a first aid kit. Make sure your pantry is filled with dry goods just in case the roads become too icy to travel on.

In case water stops flowing from the faucets, make sure to fill up some bottles with clean drinking water. You should have enough water to last 48 hours. It’s also important that all of the external faucets have been shut off and drained.

Charge your phone before any nasty weather comes your way. Power could go out at any moment, so it’s important to keep a line open to contact emergency services. Your phone will also be the first spot that you can get access to regular weather updates. In a pinch, most smart phones can double as a flashlight. Keep a portable charger juiced up just in case the power outage lasts longer than a day.

The weather can absolutely ravage the outside of a home. Clearing the gutters is gross and tiring, but it could prevent any flooding and help keep the roof from developing water damage. It’s helpful to double check the perimeter of your home for any overhanging debris that could fall onto the roof. If there are any tree branches that look limp, they should be trimmed before they become a problem.

The biggest threat people face when they are snowed in is boredom. In this increasingly connected world, if the power goes out that means that all of the entertainment goes with it. It’s important to pick up something that you can do without electricity. A good old fashioned deck of cards or a fun board game are two options that have stood the test of time. I know that playing monopoly with family can be difficult, but it’s much better than throwing a ball at a wall until the end of the snow fall.

Hopefully now when Jack Frost comes and nips at your nose, you’re prepared with a few basic tips to outsmart him. Now it’s unlikely that Western Washington could receive a devastating snowstorm, but it’s happened before. It’s better to be prepared for the worst and have it not come, than to have the worst come and not be prepared.