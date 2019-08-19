15-year-old driver is shot by Kent police officer during traffic stop

After being pulled over for having expired car tabs, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice by a Kent police officer last week near the intersection of Central Ave North and East Pioneer Street in Kent on Tuesday Aug. 6.

Police reported that the teen was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover. No officers were injured.

According to Kent police, the officer stopped the car around 12:30 am and called for backup after announcing over the radio that the driver had a gun. Two shots were fired by the officer before the other units arrived. Police later said they found a handgun clearly visible on the driver’s side floorboard of the car, although what caused the officer to discharge his firearm was not disclosed.

The Kent Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the teen is a Kent resident with an “extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for theft of firearm, robbery, and assault.”

The unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave while the Valley Investigative Team is investigating the shooting. None of the officers involved were wearing body cameras, but police say investigators are canvassing nearby businesses for potential footage and witnesses.