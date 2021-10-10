2021 Transforming Lives Award Nominations Available

Nominations for the 2021 Transforming Lives Award Nomination are now open! Created originally in 2012 and granted annually, this prestigious award is given to students whose lives have been transformed due to their attendance at a Washington State technical or community college. Now, the Washington State Association of College Trustees (ACT), who hosts the award, is looking for a fresh pool of nominees to recognize. Awardees will receive 500 dollars and the chance to speak during the ACT winter conference in January.

To be eligible for nomination, the student must be a current or former Washington community or technical college student that is within three years of completing, or a student who is making significant progress on completing their degree, certificate or transfer that will have a major impact on their ability to succeed in future endeavors.

If you would like to nominate a student for the Transforming Lives Award, you can download a copy of the required cover sheet paperwork here. Included with this cover sheet must be a statement from the nominee explaining how they broke through barriers to pursue higher education goals, as well as a letter of recommendation from a staff or faculty member explaining why the nominee is deserving of the award.

If you hope to nominate a student for the Transforming Lives Award, be sure to act quickly! Submissions close on October 12, and no late submissions will be accepted. To submit your nomination, email the required documents to Natasha Pinto at natasha.pinto@bellevuecollege.edu. For more information about the Transforming Lives Award and nomination criteria, see this email on SharePoint.