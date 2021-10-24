Amazon Collaborates with BC in $100,000 Fund for Scholarships/Aid

On Oct. 12, Bellevue College announced a new collaboration with Amazon. BC students will now have more opportunities to earn Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certifications as well as pursue internships and employment with AWS customers and partners. Amazon is also providing $100,000 in funding for scholarships and emergency aid.

AWS is Amazon’s cloud platform. It is the “world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform,” according to Amazon’s website. It boasts the largest community of customers and partners ranging from small startups to large corporations. The announcement noted that BC is an AWS academy member and receives a free cloud computing curriculum. The curriculum provides students with a pathway into in-demand cloud jobs and higher-paying careers with an industry-recognized certificate. The BC cloud computing skills training also provides the opportunity for individuals to reskill and reenter the workforce.

Amazon’s donation will give scholarships to 30 students pursuing associate and bachelor’s degrees. It will also replenish the Bellevue College Foundation’s emergency aid fund for students — it was diminished due to the pandemic and increased need. BC students will be able to apply for the scholarships during the Foundation’s normal application process which opens in January 2022.