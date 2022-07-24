Amazon Pauses Construction on Bellevue Site

Amazon is one of the most popular and desirable workplaces in Washington state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many employers working remotely, Amazon has decided to stop construction on one of its newest campuses located in Bellevue, WA.

According to Lauren Rosenblatt from The Seattle Times, “[Amazon] is changing its construction plans in order to experiment and reimagine the setup of its traditional work floors.” The decision to stop Amazon’s new campus in Bellevue was made to reevaluate working conditions and find the best strategy to transition effectively to in-office work.

Although Amazon is taking steps to reevaluate its physical space in Bellevue, John Schoettler, vice president of Global Real Estate and Facilities at Amazon told The Seattle Times that, “Our offices are long-term investments, and we want to make sure that we design them in a way that meets our employees’ needs in the future.”

As many companies transition back to in-office work, other companies like Amazon understand that their employees’ needs matter when it comes to requiring in-person work after almost two years of remote employment. For now, Amazon is committed to providing a proper working space for those who will be located on the east side of Washington.