Apple Releases New AI Software on iPhones

On Oct. 28, 2024, Apple released a software update that centered around artificial intelligence for the iPhone. This personal intelligence system, Apple Intelligence, is designed to improve the customer’s experience through innovative features.

In Apple’s press release, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, says, “Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple’s generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use – all while protecting their privacy.” Apple Intelligence is Apple’s way of taking a step forward with new technology, while also making sure to ensure that the user’s information is private.

With the new software update, there are countless new and improved features available for Apple users. According to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice-president of Software Engineering, “Apple Intelligence unlocks exciting new capabilities that make your iPhone, iPad, and Mac even more helpful and useful, from Writing Tools to help refine your writing, to summarized notifications that surface what’s most important, to the ability to search for almost anything in your photos and videos by simply describing it.” With all these features, someone may feel overwhelmed. Here are some of the most noteworthy new features from this update:

Rewrite

Users are able to utilize this tool to improve their own writing. Rewrite has the user choose from different versions of their own writing, and the user can choose what tone they want their writing to carry as well. It can also proofread the user’s writing and change the form, such as making it into a list.

Improved Photos App

The Photos app has become more intelligent with the addition of Apple Intelligence. Users are able to search their photos and videos with a query. The application also offers clean up tools, which can remove unwanted aspects of a photo.

Improved Email

Apple Intelligence helps users prioritize important emails through a new section called Priority Messages. This shows emails that need to be done as soon as possible, and they can even be summarized to save the user’s time.

This may be the first release of Apple Intelligent features, but there are many more features coming in December. Stay tuned for them and if you have an iPhone, check out some of the new features!