Applications for Becoming a Chat & Chew Facilitator at Bellevue College are Now Open

The application for becoming a Chat & Chew facilitator is now open.

According to the BC FYI, “Chat & Chew sessions are designed to provide greater insight into areas that promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and engage the campus in thoughtful conversations; we talk, listen, and learn from one another.” For students looking to start a dialogue around topics that impassion them or require discussion, this is an opportunity to do so.

Beabe Akpojovwo, the director of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion department, started Chat & Chew last year after the official opening of the Social Justice Center. Akpojovwo shared that, to commence the process of facilitating a session, the interested student must “contact me regarding an interest in facilitating a Chat & Chew. Most people have used a PowerPoint presentation; however, it is not required.”

After the topic is approved and the date is set, facilitators can expect the session to follow this formula: “A typical session is for the facilitator to provide a short presentation regarding the subject followed by a free-flowing discussion and Q&A.”

“We scheduled the time for Chat & Chews around the lunch hour for those that would like to attend DEI events with busy schedules,” Akpojovwo relayed. “Chat & Chews are usually hybrid (in-person and virtually).” The in-person Chat & Chews are held in the Social Justice Center. The sessions typically last one to 1.5 hours between 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.