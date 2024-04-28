ASG Hosts “Totes & Floats” Election Candidate Panel

On Tuesday, April 23, BC’s Associated Student Government (ASG) hosted a “Totes & Floats” Candidate Panel. This event allowed the presidential and vice-presidential candidates to share their visions for the BC community, offering valuable insights if elected.

Students who actively took part in the event had the opportunity to decorate their own ASG tote bags and enjoy a soda float while listening to the candidate’s responses to questions. The event also left time for students to ask their questions of the candidates.

Two candidates are running in the 2024-2025 presidential election: Jory Hamilton and Daniel Ngoy. Daniella Salima is the only candidate running for the role of vice president.

Jory Hamilton is a volunteer at Seattle Children’s Hospital and holds the presidency for several BC clubs, including Docs and Dents, Biology, Philosophy, and Health Careers. Furthermore, he served as the Chair of the Kirkland Human Services Commission, Director for the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity Northwest Domain, Vice President of Programs for the Lake Washington PTSA Council, outgoing President of the Juanita Booster Club, Head Coach for the 2023 Track and Field 3A State Runner-up team. He led the UW PKT Chapter Judicial Board.

If picked, Jory aims to capitalize on BC’s reputation as a place of second chances and opportunities by increasing student enrollment. He is committed to continuing ASG’s work to promote inclusivity and welcome students from all backgrounds to enrich the student experience.

Daniel Ngoy spent the past year serving as the ASG Executive Justice, where he authored a legislative agenda and surveyed over seven hundred Bellevue College students to gather their input. Additionally, he collaborated closely with the Washington Student Association, engaging in lobbying, advocacy, and testifying on behalf of the student body. His representation of BC led to the successful passing of six bills that positively impacted students across Washington state.

If elected, Daniel aspires to create an inclusive campus where every student feels heard and valued. His goal is to foster a community that celebrates diversity, encourages inclusivity, and empowers students to shape their futures.

While earning her high school diploma, Daniella Samila served as President of the Students’ Parliament. At BC, she is now a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member. She is also a Student Leader with the Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship. Moreover, she took on the role of President of the United Nations Association club, twice representing their college as a delegate at the National Model UN conference. Her commitment to diversity and inclusion is clear through organizing events for the Black Student Union and supporting international students as a Global Leader in the International Education office. She serves as a student senator in the Associated Student Government and the International Student Affinity Coordinator in Student Engagement. She was also involved with the Seattle Chamber of Commerce in 2023 as an Assistant to Congresswoman Solange N. Masumbuko.

If chosen, Daniella is dedicated to using her platform to empower others and make a tangible impact, both within the Bellevue College community and beyond. She sees her role as an opportunity to create a brighter future and is eager to embrace the possibilities.

The ASG Election 2024 will start on Monday, May 6, and continue until Thursday, May 9. To exercise their right to vote, students should visit the Canvas course labeled ‘ASG Election 2024.’ This course also offers more in-depth candidate profiles.