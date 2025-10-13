Avenue Bellevue Presents Sights and Sounds

On Oct. 16, head to downtown Bellevue to experience local art, music and food–for free! Avenue Bellevue is hosting the event, where visitors can participate in raffles, watch performances and enjoy cocktails.

Not only will plenty of local artists be featured, but a variety of global artists will make an appearance as well.

Glynn Rosenberg, a non-binary artist who painted murals across Seattle during the pandemic, will be painting permanent pumpkins along with Shima Star, a U.K. artist.

Star is known for her art centering around social justice, exhibiting in cities such as Chicago, New York, London and Seattle. Visitors will have the chance to win one of these pumpkins through a raffle.

A pop-up by Foster/White Gallery will also be exhibited, and visitors can enjoy viewing their artwork, as well as ceramics by Slush Club, a women-led ceramics studio.

A gallery of artwork curated by Silver Art Projects—a non-profit organization for artists—will be showcased as well, featuring work from Lady Aiko, a Japanese street artist who is based in Brooklyn, New York. She has been creating art in New York for over three decades, even working with Takashi Murakami early in her career, and is known for her unique pieces, including art made out of street signs or mirrors.

Music-lovers can also enjoy the event and listen to live music from local musicians. DJs from Orion Entertainment, one of Seattle’s popular event music companies, will be present throughout the night.

Visitors also have the chance to learn more about Indian culture through Viya Contemporary. The collection will feature local and international Indian art, while visitors can also get henna tattoos from live artists.

French culture will be featured as well, with complimentary French desserts crafted by Johannes Bonin, an executive pastry chef with over 28 years of experience. Guests can sample fruit tarts and eclairs for a delicious taste of French cuisine.

Visitors will have many ways to remember the night of art and music, including complimentary tote bags for 50 guests.

There will also be a photobooth by Fleur, and all guests can take home a single-stem floral, as well as enter a lottery to win a larger arrangement!

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Avenue Bellevue. The event is free, but capacity is limited. RSVP at the Sights and Sounds website, and enjoy the night of art!