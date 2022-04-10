BC Writing Lab Workshops this April and May

The Writing Lab is one of the most useful tools a student can use on the BC campus. This April and May, the Writing Lab is putting on workshops guided by the writing lab faculty and the BC library staff. These workshops vary in being offered in-person, online, and hybrid.

The first workshop is hybrid and is offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on April 12 and will cover research papers. During the workshop, they will teach students how to develop a strong research question, how to start researching, and how to find sources.

On April 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. the workshop will be offered in a hybrid format, teaching about citations. This will cover incorporating cited sources within the body of a paper, formatting citation pages properly, and what information needs to be included when citing a source and how to find it.

The third workshop will be solely online from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on April 20, and will again be about research papers.

Another citation workshop is offered only in-person on April 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Finally, on May 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., the last Writing Lab workshop will cover personal statements. This will be hybrid and is designed to help transfer students or running start students who will be applying to four-year universities.