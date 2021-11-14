Bellevue College Announces Finalists for Human Resources VP

On Nov. 2, an email was sent out from the BC President’s Office announcing the finalists for the job of Vice President of Human Resources: Frances Dujon-Reynolds and Dr. Charmion Patton. There was also a third candidate, Dr. Edna Chun, mentioned in the email. However, according to the website, she withdrew from the search.



Candidate Dujon-Reynolds (she/her) is currently working as the Chief People and Culture Officer of Girl Scouts of Western Washington. Before this role, she worked as the director of human resources from 2005 to 2019 at the Washington State Bar Association. Her education credentials include a Masters in Science for Industrial-Organizational Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She’s a Society for Human Resources Professionals Senior Certified Professional and an HR Certification Institute Senior Professional in Human Resources.

Candidate Dr. Patton (she/her) has been a director of human resources for three organizations over the last seven years: Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC), Seton Medical Center/Coastside LTC/Verity Health System, and Planned Parenthood of Northern California. From 2013 to 2014 Patton also worked as the Chief Human Resource Officer at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Her education credentials include a Doctorate in Education for Organizational Development, Leadership at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz.; Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification; and Graduate of the Trustees Master’s Program (TMP) through the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

Both candidates seek to increase inclusion and diversity with their work. Dujon-Reynolds’ statement focuses primarily on a plan for educating the already-in-place system and employees. She writes that she led the development of the Girl Scouts of Western Washington in their “organizational values and definition of the behaviors that support those values to foster the experiences we want to create for our employees and build the culture we envision.” In Patton’s diversity statement, she focuses on a plan for diversity hiring and diversity education. She writes, “I feel that leaders drive culture and are responsible for ensuring that the culture represents diverse, talented people at every level to be fair and equitable.”

The Vice President of HR is responsible for providing leadership HR functions for faculty, staff, and student employees at BC. They are responsible for the vision, direction, and leadership of the college-wide human resource program, according to the job posting. The VP of HR fosters, directs, and executes an adaptive and equality-driven environment at the college.

Open Forums with both candidates will be held over Microsoft Teams. The Virtual Campus-Wide Open Forum with Frances Dujon-Reynolds is on Monday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Virtual Campus-Wide Open Forum with Dr. Charmion Patton is on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.