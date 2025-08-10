Bellevue College Night at the Mariner’s Game

Bellevue College students, alumni, faculty, and supporters are invited to show their school spirit at Bellevue College Night with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Sept. 13, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m., and attendees who purchase through the special promotion will receive a Mariners-themed Bellevue College T-shirt and specially priced Main Level or View Level tickets!

$5 from each ticket sold will go directly to support Bellevue College programs and scholarships.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. PST.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a night of baseball while supporting Bellevue College and repping your BC pride in the stands!

BC & Mariners Event Details:

Game: Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location: T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA

Ticket Deadline: Friday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

Mariners Care Foundation

The Mariners Care Foundation provides funding and support to local non-profit organizations and schools through grant programs.

Using the Community Impact Grants, the Mariners Care Foundation strengthens communities throughout Washington and Oregon by promoting positive health outcomes for youth and equity within BIPOC communities. This funding is designed to promote equity, boost participation and enhance competitive play across the Pacific Northwest. The Mariners Care Equipment Grant Program also provides $5,000 grants to high school baseball and softball teams, helping ensure that all young athletes have the opportunity to participate.

The Mariners Care Foundation hosts raffles every home game to raise money for their cause.

To read more about the raffles, click here.

To donate directly to the Mariners Care Foundation, use this link.

If you are not a fan of baseball, but still want to donate funds for Bellevue College programs, click here.