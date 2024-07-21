Can’t-Miss Summer 2024 Events in Washington

One of the many reasons we enjoy summer are the beautiful beaches and finding time to spend with our family and friends. Apart from relaxing on the warm sand are the dozens of activities and festivals that the state has to offer. From simple food truck events at the park to the grand parades, the following are the dozens of possible memories to make while in Washington:

Puppy Crawl at Bell Street Park (July 13 – August 11)

Who doesn’t enjoy a day with their pups at a welcoming community such as Bell Street Park. Treats will be given out by the Downtown Seattle Association Ambassadors every second Saturday at 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. noon.

Tour de Terrace at Evergreen Playfield (July 19 – July 21)

The hustle and bustle of summer can be witnessed through the bright lights of festivals and carnivals. Up north at Mountlake Terrace is the summer festival that offers a Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show and a fun Carnival. A joyful Parade, Fireworks and many more food, drinks and entertainment to enjoy. The time of each day of the festival varies.

The Bite of Seattle at Seattle Center (July 19 – July 21)

For the food enthusiasts, Seattle offers its dozens, if not hundreds, of local vendors for this grand food festival that highlights the diverse food culture the city has to offer with a variety of live musical performances. Catch this event before it’s over. Time varies for each day.

Alki Art Fair at Alki Beach (July 19 – July 21)

Apart from the generous amount of food that these summer events have to offer, this community event offers beautiful local arts and culture pieces from different volunteer artists, and performers on varied times during the provided dates.

Bon Odori Festival at Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple (July 20 – July 21)

In celebration of the rich history of this Buddhist holiday, the Seattle Bon Odori offers dozens of food options for guests to enjoy. As well as Japanese-folk dancing and Taiko performances. Along with a thrift store that embraces Japanese culture.

Movies in the Park at Occidental Square (July 20 – August 31)

Who wouldn’t enjoy a family-friendly community event like movies at Occidental Square and Westlake Park? The selection of movies go from The Little Mermaid (2023) to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes that can be enjoyed with free snacks like popcorn, gelato and other sweet treats.

Pier Party at Pier 62 (July 26)

Out of support for the Friends of Waterfront Park organization, this 21+ summer party includes dinner, drinks and dessert offered by local food trucks and restaurants. As well as art exhibits and live entertainment that celebrates Seattle and its aspirations to become the “City of the Future”.

Aquafest at Lake Stevens (July 26 – July 28)

Apart from the AquaRun program that includes a 5K and 10K runs in downtown Lake Stevens. The summer celebration offers fun family activities like a Grande Parade, activities like Four Square, 3 on 3 Basketball and more. The first Annual AquaHunt includes discovering hidden treasures throughout the event location.

Seattle Arab Festival at Seattle Central (July 27 – July 28)

In honor of Arab culture, this event aims to combat the negative stereotypes that the Arab community faces throughout the U.S. Traditional food, drinks and a variety of products will be offered with performances that appreciate Arabic music, singing and dancing. The event also offers screenings of documentaries that enrich its guests with the history and significance of the culture.

Pista Sa Nayon at Seward Park (July 28)

The celebration of Filipino pride has always been embedded in its culture. The Pista Sa Nayon festival recognizes authentic Filipino food, cultural and contemporary entertainment, as well as children’s games in order to welcome guests into enjoying its rich and hospitable nature.

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Lane (July 19 – August 18)

For those that enjoy the fantastical elements of the Renaissance period, this mid-summer event highlights the vibrant artisanal markets, medieval jousts and other historical performances that embrace the Elizabethan era of history with a taste of fantasy.

Seafair Festival Weekend at Genesee Park (August 2 – August 4)

The highlight of the summer captures the culture of the Pacific Northwest region. It honors the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Army units through a grand set of shows like the Blue Angels, Boeing Air Show and others that can be seen throughout Seattle from 9 am to 6 pm.

Sea Glass Festival at Fisher Pavilion (August 10 – August 11)

For those who enjoy life at the beach, the International Sea Glass Association is hosting their 19th International Sea Glass Festival. This festival celebrates the history of authentic sea and beach glass through their artists, jewelers and speakers. Apart from that, a Sea Glass Contest and a Collectors Showcase will be held in order to connect sea glass enthusiasts.

Washington State Fair at Puyallup (August 30 – September 22)

South of Seattle hosts the grand Washington State Fair with family-friendly activities for both adults and young kids to enjoy. There are fun rides and dozens of exhibits such as the Farm and Animal Birthing Exhibit. The fair will also include an Umpqua Bank Concert Series for free live entertainment from different bands, performers and community groups.

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival at Seattle Center (September 8)

The Hawaiian culture in the Pacific Northwest is promoted through this event to raise awareness about the social and economic disparities that Native Hawaiians often face due to the high cost of living and low-wage jobs. Out of preservation of their cultural heritage, this event embraces the culture through workshops, presentations, family activities and hula performances.