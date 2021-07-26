College Cooking: Egg-cellent Tips

Most people use chicken eggs on a regular basis, whether it be for breakfast or in a pastry. Eggs are high in protein which is healthy when ingested in limited amounts. According to Healthline, three eggs a day is the recommended amount to consume. Eggs are high in saturated fats that can raise cholesterol.

Eggs are a staple in most people’s diets, therefore, the following tips are there to guide you as you discover new creative ways to make eggs.

Cracking Eggs

When you crack an egg, don’t do it on the side of a bowl or pan. Instead, hit the egg on a flat surface such as a clean table or cutting board. When an egg is cracked on the corner of a surface, the shell is dislodged into the egg. When you crack an egg on a flat surface, the outer membrane of the egg remains intact and catches any loose shell so that it doesn’t fall into the bowl.

Scrambled Eggs

To make scrambled eggs, always crack the eggs into a small mixing bowl. This doesn’t just help with catching a bad egg or a piece of shell, but it also affects how well your scrambled eggs turn out. Once your eggs are in a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs by tilting the bowl towards yourself and whisk in a fast, circular motion. Whisking your eggs inputs air into them so that your scrambled eggs come out nice and fluffy.

Poached Eggs

A lot of people say to add salt when poaching eggs, but it actually changes the density of the water which affects how your eggs turn out. Instead, add vinegar to the low boiling water. Vinegar helps keep the egg white intact. Creating a vortex in the pan helps wrap the egg whites tightly around the yolk, but only do this if you are making a single egg.

Fried Eggs

Crack an egg into a fine-mesh sieve to drain out the excess water around the egg whites. In fact, this is a great tip for making any kind of egg dish. For making presentation-worthy fried eggs, cracking the egg into a mason jar lid ring helps keep the egg whites from spreading and also forms the perfect fried egg for a breakfast sandwich.

Hard-boiled Eggs

When making hard-boiled eggs, add baking soda to the water. Baking soda helps separate the egg whites from the shell so that the shell peels off easily. Tip: old eggs (bought a week in advance) peel easier than newer eggs.

Egg Don’ts